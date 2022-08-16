2022 SUG meetings week #33 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 16th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, August 15th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were updated to simulator version 573931, adding Premium Plus support to llGetObjectDetails() in LSL.

On Wednesday, August 16th, the simhosts on the RC channels will be updates with simulator version 574216. This includes the new LSL functions: llReplaceEnvironment() – a scripted means to replace the environment in a parcel or a region, eEither for a single elevation track or the entire environment. llSetEnvironment() – a scripted function to override the environmental settings for a region or a parcel. The owner of the script must have permission to modify the environment on the parcel or be an estate manager to change the entire region.



The Tuesday deployment took longer than anticipate, as has been accompanied by reports of back-end services issues (e.g. login failures, texture uploads failing, profile changes reverting) being experienced for some regions on coming back up. LL is investigating these issues).

Available Official Viewers

On Monday, August 15th:

A new Maintenance RC viewer – Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste), version 6.6.3.573877, was issued.

The Izarra Maintenance RC viewer updated to version 6.6.3.573920.

The rest of the current crop of official viewers remains as:

Release viewer: version 6.6.2.573358 – formerly the Maintenance 2 RC viewer, dated August 1, promoted August 4 – no change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance (N)omayo RC viewer, version 6.6.3.573882, August 5. Profiles RC viewer, version 6.6.2.573372, issued July 21.

Project viewers: Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Copy / Paste project viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

BUG-232490 “not_at_rot_target fails inconsistently” is a re-filing of an old report (SVC-3324) which filed to get picked-up. The re-filling under the BUG project should ensure it is now properly triaged.

BUG-231553 “Revised: HTTP_ACCEPT not working as expected” (setting HTTP_ACCEPT on outgoing HTTP requests per: the function’s SL wiki notes doesn’t behave as expected. Currently you can set any values you like, but those settings aren’t reflected in outgoing requests). This may or may not be a bug, pending further user testing.

Please refer to the video for additional general discussion.