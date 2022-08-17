Seanchai Library: Evil Under the Sun + more in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library – and this week previews the launch of a very special event.

As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Tuesday, August 16th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The Last Cuentista

There lived a girl named Petra Peña, who wanted nothing more than to be a storyteller, like her abuelita.

But Petra’s world is ending. Earth has been destroyed by a comet, and only a few hundred scientists and their children – among them Petra and her family – have been chosen to journey to a new planet. They are the ones who must carry on the human race.

Hundreds of years later, Petra wakes to this new planet – and the discovery that she is the only person who remembers Earth. A sinister Collective has taken over the ship during its journey, bent on erasing the sins of humanity’s past. They have systematically purged the memories of all aboard – or purged them altogether.

Petra alone now carries the stories of our past, and with them, any hope for our future. Can she make them live again?

Caledonia Skytower read Donna Barba Higuera’s 2021 winner of the Newbery Medal and Pura Belpré Award.

Wednesday, August 17th, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

A special for Star Wars month as the Seanchai cinema space plays host to videos and throw popcorn around!

Thursday, August 18th, 19:00: Calydonian Boar Hunt Part 1

Shandon Loring reads one of the great heroic adventures in Greek legend, which took place a generation before the Trojan War: the hunt of a monstrous boar by a gathering of great heroes (excluding Heracles).

The boar had been sent by the Goddess Artemis to ravage the kingdom of Calydon in Aetolia, in revenge for the region’s king, Oeneus having slighted her when he forgot to name her in annual rites to the gods. The hunt is led by Meleager, and in most accounts is joined by Atalanta, the great huntress, who ultimately won the boar’s hide, leading to tragic results.

Evil Under the Sun: A Seanchai Library Special Event

Opening on Thursday, August 18th, is Evil Under the Sun, the latest in Seanchai Library’s immersive storytelling events.

The core of the event is a reading of the 23rd novel documenting the adventures of Belgian ex-pat detective, Hercule Poirot – Evil Under the Sun.

First published in 1941, the novel charts Poirot’s attempt to take a little time off from his investigations by taking a holiday in Devon, booking himself into the Jolly Roger Hotel (inspired by the Burgh Island Hotel, located on a tidal island just off the south Devonshire Coast.

Whilst at the hotel, he encounters the other guests, notably Arlena Marshall who, desire being at the hotel with her husband Kenneth and step-daughter Linda, spends a lot of her time flirting with Patrick Redfern – much to the anger of Redfern’s wife, Christine and the disgust of her step-daughter. Also among the guests is Rosamund Darnley, who was once sweethearts with Kenneth Marshall.

Trying to keep himself apart from the intrigue, Poirot finds himself drawn into the middle of things when Arlena Marshall is found dead on the sand of a secluded cove across the little island far from the hotel; a place where she apparently had a secret assignation…

The Seanchai team – David Abbott, Corwyn Allen, Gloriana Maertens, Elrik Merlin, Kayden Oconnell, and Caledonia Skytower – will be bringing the story in a series of Sunday readings at 13:00 SLT, commencing on August 21st, 2022 and concluding on Sunday, September 28th, 2022.

However, as well as the reading, visitors to the event can also immerse themselves in the story’s setting by:

Exploring the hotel and grounds., partaking of fine dining opportunities.

Go swimming and diving.

Visit the site of the murder, Pixie Cove.

Take boat rides from the local pier, and enjoy picnics.

Designed by Dagmar Kohime, Gloriana Maertens, Alix Reynaud, and Caledonia Skytower, the setting for the event is open 24/7, and offers plenty of opportunities for exploration and photography. So whether you come for the story, or plan your date night for the exclusive island resort, you’ll find adventure and intrigue at Evil Under the Sun!

Region courtesy of the Second Life Endowment for the Arts.