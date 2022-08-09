Sweetwater Valley in Second Life

It was off to Heterocera once more after Shawn Shakespeare passed me the Landmark for Sweetwater Valley, an utterly engaging region-sized retreat set out as cliff-top parklands running around the edge of a narrow passage of water which has over time, cut its way into the landscape to leave a lone table of rock rising between cliffs and open sea.

Sitting on the north-east coast of the continent, the setting has been designed by Selena XOXO. The landing point sits on the southern side of a broad bricked path as it arcs around the top of the cliffs, and is set a short distance back from their edge.

To the east, this path runs straight and true, passing an ice-cream concession before dropping down a stairway to sit just above the water’s edge. Here, a small wharf sits and a gondola can be taken for an (automated) ride around the base of the offshore island.

Westward, the path curls gently north, passing the entrance to the park from the local highway and also by an old Ferris wheel, to become something of a headland sitting between open waters and the mouth of the gorge. Here sits a tiered area for relaxing and / or dancing, and where steps descend to where a carpet of flowers sit under the shade of trees and a further hidden place to sit and contemplate or cuddle can be found. A further waterside wharf can also be found here, tucked below the terraces, allowing people to hop off (or onto) the automated gondola as it circles the waterway.

The centre island can be reached via the span of a single high bridge sitting atop three tall arches as they march across the waters of the gorge from the western cliffs. This bridge offers access to a waist-high paved footpath which circles the island, occasionally dipping down towards the waters below or providing access to terraces and places to sit.

Facing the bridge as it reaches the island is a set of stairways leading up to the flat top of the island’s plateau, passing by way of a shortcut linking it to the setting’s landing point. The top of the island is a place given over to dance and music, where Elvis is busy swinging his pelvis and Samuel L. Jackson is shruttin’ his funk in moves John Travolta could only dream of in Pulp Fiction. OK, so maybe they are not actually Elvis and Mr. Jackson, but you get my drift…

Finished with a custom soundscape and environmental settings (although it looks good under a variety of the latter), Sweetwater Valley is rich in detail, with sculptures scattered throughout and little touches than encourage one to stay and explore (including a farther ride on the water, for those who spot it under the island!). Yes, there are a few places where the grass and flowers disconcertingly march away from rocks and edges to float in mid-air, but not enough to in any way put one off.

Above all, this is a pace that lives up to its About Land description, requiring very little more to be said about it other than – go see for yourself!

Beautiful hangout with good music, and an awesome dance area. Take that someone special on a romantic Gondola ride. Lots of cuddle spots. – Sweetwater Valley About Land

SLurl Details

Sweetwater Valley (Scotopterx, rated Moderate)