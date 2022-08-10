2022 SUG meetings week #32 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

No deployment plan notes were available on the forums at this time of writing this update.

On Tuesday, August 9th, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were restarted without any deployment, leaving them running simulator version 573176, comprising infrastructure updates.

On Wednesday, August,10th, all RC channels will updated to simulator version 573931, adding Premium Plus support to llGetObjectDetails() in LSL.

The long-promised new llReplaceEnvironment and llSetEnvironment should now go out in week #33, as Maestro had found a couple last minute bugs, which required the addition of an ability to override them at altitude and so prevented their inclusion in this week’s RC deployment.

Available Official Viewers

No changes to the current crop of official viewers at the start of the week, leaving them as:

Release viewer: version 6.6.2.573358 – formerly the Maintenance 2 RC viewer, dated August 1, promoted August 4 – New.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance (N)omayo RC viewer, version 6.6.3.573882, August 5. Profiles RC viewer, version 6.6.2.573372, issued July 21. Izarra Maintenance RC, version 6.6.2.573282, July 20.

Project viewers: Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Copy / Paste project viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

More general discussion on parcel ban lines, security orbs and road / water / air vehicle travel (mostly, but not exclusively related to Mainland. This included BUG-231802 “Prevent vehicles from entering parcels their riders cannot access”), which is now being queued-up to be worked on at the Lab. While this will not help with aggressive orbs, it will help with issues of vehicle entering parcels set with restricted access and the passengers being ejected.

Scripted simulator communications: Several people have reported llInstantMessage() is failing at times. This is proving hard to reliably reproduce, but the Lab is nevertheless investigating. llRegionSayTo is also reportedly failing at times, but again, more investigation on this is required before definitive conclusions can be drawn. These led to a wider discussion on simulator communications – please refer to the video for details.

Pivot points / object hierarchies. Following the discussion on these at the last Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting (see here), a Feature Request Jira has been raised (BUG-232445) and a bare-bones forum thread opened. Commenting on the linking of the two ideas, Rider Linden noted:

The whole discussion about object hierarchies is/was a bit tangential. Strictly speaking the two are not related. (It is a nice to have, but would be a huge multi-month effort to pull off).

For other general discussion and comments, please refer to the video below.