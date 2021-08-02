2021 viewer release summaries week #30

Updates from the week ending Sunday, August 1st
This summary is generally published every Monday, and is a list of SL viewer / client releases (official and TPV) made during the previous week. When reading it, please note:
- It is based on my Current Viewer Releases Page, a list of all Second Life viewers and clients that are in popular use (and of which I am aware), and which are recognised as adhering to the TPV Policy. This page includes comprehensive links to download pages, blog notes, release notes, etc., as well as links to any / all reviews of specific viewers / clients made within this blog.
- By its nature, this summary presented here will always be in arrears, please refer to the Current Viewer Release Page for more up-to-date information.
- Note that for purposes of length, TPV test viewers, preview / beta viewers / nightly builds are generally not recorded in these summaries.
Official LL Viewers
- Release viewer: version 6.4.21.561414, formerly the Fernet Maintenance RC, dated July 14th, promoted July 19th – No change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Grappa Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.22.561850, issued July 29th.
- Project viewers:
- No updates.
LL Viewer Resources
- SL release viewer download page – LL
- SL viewer release notes – LL
- SL Alternate Viewers page – LL
- SL available viewer index – LL
- Starlight alternative viewer skins page (not officially supported by LL)
- Viewer release process overview – this blog
- SL Viewer updates and reviews – this blog
Third-party Viewers
V6-style
- Firestorm updates to version 6.4.21.64531 on July 29th – my overview.
V1-style
Mobile / Other Clients
- No updates.