This week sees events at The Dickens Project 2020 with Seanchai Library (read more about this year’s edition of the project here) reach the famous Carol Week, where Monday through Friday the entire tale of A Christmas Carol is told over successive days at times suitable for most audiences. And there’s a lot more going on throughout the week as well!

Remember to check the full calendar of events at the project.

Sunday, December 13th, 13:00: The Ghost Flights of Christmas

In this unique adaptation by Luke Flywalker, the SL Hawks Aerobatic Team tell the story of Alexander Scrooge (descendant of the legendary Ebenezer) and his journey to regain his joy and love of life through the intercession of his deceased partner, Bill Farley, and thanks to the visits of three squads of ghost pilots.

The Tarmac – Dickens Project

Carol Week, December 14th-18th

All events take place at the Dickens Square Main Landing Point unless otherwise indicated.

Monday, December 14th, 14:00 and 19:00 – Stave One: Marley’s Ghost.

– Stave One: Marley’s Ghost. Tuesday, December 15th: 14:00: Stave Two: the First of Three Spirits – Dickens Square Main Landing Point. 15:00: SKATING PARTY! at the Skating Pond – north of Dickens Square Main Landing Point. 17:00: ISTE VEN Tour – Camden Town Square – Library Row. 19:00: Dickens the First of Three Spirits – Square Main Landing Point.

Wednesday, December 16th, 14:00 and 19:00 – Stave Three – The Second of Three Spirits.

Stave Three – The Second of Three Spirits. Thursday, December 17th, 14:00 and 19:00 – Staves Four & Five – The Last of the Spirits & The End of It.

– Staves Four & Five – The Last of the Spirits & The End of It. Friday, December 18th: 11:00: Sultan the Pit Pony Companion Give-Away at the Pony Ride Pavilion just North of Dickens Square. 13:45: the WOOTMAS cheer of the Raglan Shire Carollers – Dickens Square Main Landing Point. 14:00-16:00: Celebrating the Open Art Show with English Christmas Carols & DJ Gabrielle Riel -Dickens Square Main Landing Point. 18:30: Misfit Dance & Performance Art Presents A Very Misfit Christmas – Misfit Theatre – Dickens Harbour.



Saturday, December 19th

11:00: Misfit Dance & Performance Art Presents A Very Misfit Christmas – Misfit Theatre – Dickens Harbour.

14:00-16:00: Fezziwig’s Ball at the Opera House.

Sunday, December 20th

11:00: Wald Schridde Live – Dickens Square Main Landing Point.

12:00-15:30 – THE BIG READ – all five staves of A Christmas Carol in a single sitting – Dickens Square Main Landing Point.