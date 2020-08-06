Second Life Mobile mini update, August 2020 with audio

As I’ve previously reported several times over the last year, starting with Linden Lab confirm Second Life iOS client in the making, Linden Lab is developing a companion app for Second Life.

Since that first article, I’ve provided a number of updates on the development work – please use the SL Mobile tag to catch up with all of them.

At the Web User Group on Wednesday, August 5th, Keira Linden gave a further update on the client’s status, as per the notes and audio below, which have been provided alongside my usual notes on the app.

August 5th Update

iOS Client

The iOS version has been in a closed alpha that includes a number of residents for some 2+ months, having started in May. In keeping with the Lab’s plans, this version offers the ability to communicate via IM and view your Friends list.

As a result of this close alpha testing, the Lab now has a build that is “destined for [Apple’s] App Store”, which is currently “bouncing back and fort”h between the development team and LL’s QA team.

The hope is that this version can be submitted to Apple for review some time in August 2020.

This does not necessarily mean the iOS client will immediately appear within the App Store, as Apple can be exceptionally picky in their review process, which can result in requests for changes to an app to be made before listing is allowed.

LL obviously hopes the app will not encounter significant issues, but because of the review process, no time frame can be given on when the app will appear in the App Store – but there will presumably be an announcement once it is available.

Android Client

Having started much later than the iOS version, which remains the Lab’s focus, the Android version is still at a somewhat earlier stage of development.

However, it is under active development.

When it is ready, it will likely follow a similar Alpha / Beta test process to the iOS version.

In-world Presence

In a change to earlier statements, Mobile app users will have an in-world location.

This will be in one of several special “Mobile” regions. However: As Mobile users have no 3D world view, these regions are not landscaped or populated in any way. Access is restricted to those using the Mobile app, general access by users on the viewer or other clients is not allowed. Currently, three Mobile regions have been set-up.



General Capabilities

Note: this is a reiteration of notes from earlier updates on the SL Mobile client.

It should initially be regarded as more of a communicator / companion app than a fully-rounded client. The initial intention for the client is to provide users with a means of maintaining basic contact with other users whilst away from their main means of accessing Second Life.

As such, it will support logging-in to Second Life services to support IM and group chat support.

Capabilities such as having an in-world rezzing location, the ability to chat locally, support for scene rendering will be added over time.

However, in terms of any in-world rendering, this will not be part of any initial released (in the meeting it was described as “not even Soon™”), as LL are focused in just trying to get the basic app available to users as soon as reasonably possible.

