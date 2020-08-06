August 2020 Web User Group: updates & upcoming attractions

The following notes are taken from my recording of the Web User Group (WUG) meeting, held on Wednesday, August 5th, 2020. These meetings are held monthly, generally on the first Wednesdays of the month, with dates and details of the meetings available via the Web User Group wiki page.

This is not intended as a chronological transcript of the meeting. Items are drawn together by topic, although they may have been discussed at different points in the meeting.

Similarly, and if included, any audio extracts appearing in these summaries are presented by topic heading, rather than any chronological order in which they may have been raised during the meeting (e.g. if “topic X” is mentioned early in a meeting and then again half-way through a meeting, any audio comments related to that topic that might be included in these reports will be concatenated into a single audio extract).

Web Properties Updates

The primary focus for the web teams remains the transitioning of services from the Lab’s own servers to AWS servers as a part of the Uplift project. However, other work is continuing as an when possible, and in the last month this has meant:

The new Second Life logo (see: Out with the green, in with the blue) continues to be rolled out across the various services – in this case, notably the Cashier pages – as the team get to them. This is a relatively low priority item so it will still be a while before the logo is consistent across all properties.

UTF-8 will now be accepted in response to security questions.

Additional back-end work on Name Changes was implemented, mainly tools used by the Lab but also some changes that may allow for some possible future features related to the capability.

The secondlife.com log-in page images received a refresh.

Fixes: Marketplace: received a fix for images not showing correctly. Events: fixes for images not showing with posted events; for multiple pages of hosted events not working and for the language picker drop-down not working on exiting events pages. Place Pages received a number of fixes. Land Auctions received a fix for beta lifetime users being unable to bid on auctions. A back-end issue with Premium acquisition was fixed. Viewer download page: now includes a link for Mac OS X Catalina (and later) users experiencing problems installing the Mac flavour of the viewer, and that takes them to the Troubleshooting Second Life Installation on Mac OS X page.



Mobile Client

The iOS version has been in a closed alpha for 2+ months. These is now a build destined to go to Apple’s App Store.

Work continues on the Android version, but is currently some way behind the iOS work.

Post-Uplift Work

Note: the following is a general list of work LL are looking at, post-Uplift to the cloud, however, it is still subject to change, and none of it should be taken as a firm commitment for carrying out the work or any indication of the order in which it might be carried out:

Marketplace: variances for listings (e.g. one listing for an item offering it in different colours).

Events: bug fixes, category and search refinements.

Names Changes: further tweaks.

Web properties in general: better optimisation for display on mobile properties.

Further work still to be added to the list.

Marketing Brief

Premium Plus

Still on hold.

May be revisited at some point.

May also be revised before being released.

Next Meeting

Wednesday, September 2nd, 14:00 SLT.