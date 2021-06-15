Blog changes, June 2021

I’ve had a handful of comments over the last week concerning further small changes to the blog – notably the header, but also about navigation via the menus, so I thought it was time to offer a note on changes.

The new blog banner is a composite image kindly put together by Sonotech Gloom, and hopefully offers something just that little bit different with its suggestion of stepping through a teleport portal.

Sono is someone who is great fun to be around, but more importantly in this context, is a talented graphics designer. If you have a logo or banner you want for your website, your SL store, your event, etc., you really should give her a shout and discuss ideas / rates. My thanks to her for working with me on various banner ideas.

Turning to navigation: I’m always trying to rationalise the blog’s menu system whilst trying to ensure popular information remains accessible. To this end, I introduced some new “Archive” options to some of the sub-menus (Exploring Second Life, RFL, SLB, etc.) at the end of 2020, the idea being to keep the current (and perhaps previous) year’s entries easily accessible, whilst reducing the overall bulk of a menu. However, the tag cloud and search can help focus down on specific subject areas, if required.

More recently, I’ve rationalised the LL menu tree thus:

An updated sub-menu option provides access to articles on the Lab’s board and current / plus past CEOs.

Tilia Pay is now included under the LL menu, rather than having its top menu option.

An expanded Meeting Transcripts/Summary option provides to all transcripts and summaries I’ve provided on significant meetings / keynotes / presentations by members of the Lab’s management team. This includes (at the time of writing) the following sub-menu options: Lab Gab / Lab Chat. Lindens at VWBPE. SLB Meet the Lindens. Town Hall meetings.



Hopefully, all this helps reduces some of the clutter and noise in the menus and give a bit more room for expansion, should it bee needed in the future.