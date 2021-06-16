2021 SUG meeting week #24 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 15th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. These notes relate to the core points of discussion; other topics may have ben raised without specific feedback from LL as actionable items, so please refer to the video at the end of this report for the full meeting and all points covered.

Server Deployments

No deployments are planned for the week, other than those related to the SL18B regions. Restarts will be taking place for those servers that have not done so for the last 10-ish days. The (non-)deployment notes are here.

Week #25 (commencing Monday, June 21st) should include a deployment to the RC channels.

SL Viewer

The Project UI RC viewer updated to version 6.4.20.560520 on June 14th.

The rest of the official viewer pipelines remain as follows:

Release viewer: LMR 5 viewer, version 6.4.19.560171, dated May 27, promoted June 7 – no change.

Release channel cohorts: Maintenance 2 RC viewer – Fernet, version 6.4.19.559726, dated May 19.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Group chat remains unsteady, but the Lindens are planning for additional work in an attempt to stabilise things further.

The Aditi inventory syncing / log-in issues continue. The root cause appears to have been identified, but fixing it has been referred to as “complex”, although the hope is the issue fixed Soon™. Mazidox Linden further added:

I can’t really get into details because it involves the insides of how logins work. But the best thing you can do on Aditi is log in using an alt with a tiny inventory. That’s more likely to succeed than your account with all the stuff you have on Agni. (The actual issue has nothing to do with inventory, but that’s the only thing you can control from your side to make it more likely to succeed.)

Scripts and resources: the core of the meeting revolved around the issue of script usage and its impact on server resource use and simulator performance – notably, but not exclusively – with regards to in-world scripts and the impact of idle scripts. In brief: Onus tends to be put on avatar scripts (which do have an impact – most notably when an avatar is entering a region and all the data related is being unpacked and all its associated scripts are re-started. However, in-world scripts, even those that are idling, can have an impact on performance. Whilst action has been taken to ease some of this, the impact of have thousands of scripts in a region can and will have a cumulative effect on simulator performance. How better to manage things is a matter of much debate. Should script resources be increased? Would it be better to allow larger scripts rather than making people split functionality across multiple scripts? Do large, multi-function scripts run better (or worse) than a plethora of smaller scripts doing the same thing? Would it be possible to restructure script handling / LSL capabilities such that scripts that only need to be active in the presence of an avatar can be automatically be disabled when no avatars are within a (creator-defined) proximity, etc. This discussion starts around 22 minutes into the meeting, and full context can be gained through the meeting video below.



Video

The following video of the meeting is courtesy of Pantera Północy.