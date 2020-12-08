2020 SUG meeting week #50

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 8th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Updates

Refer to the server deployment thread for the latest news and updates.

The week sees a series of deployments between Monday and Wednesday:

On Monday, December 7th, the simulators on the SLS Main channel were updated to simulator release 553168 contacting “some internal tweaks”.

On Tuesday, December 8th, the RC channels were updated to simulator release 553176, which again contains “some internal tweaks”.

If all goes will with the RC deployment, 553176 will be deployed to the SLS Main channel on Wednesday, December 9th.

Commenting on the week’s deployment, Rider Linden said:

So. We’re just about done with the tight sequence of rolls. Tomorrow [Wednesday 8th] we should be doing the main channel again, and then all will be right with the world. We are hoping that that is the final roll of the year. In January we should be back onto our regular Tuesday/Wednesday schedule. We know that the packed schedule has been disruptive over the last week, so thank you for being patient with us.



While there are no planned deployments between the end of this week and year-end, it is likely all regions will be restarted before the holiday break at the Lab to “keep things fresh”.

SL Viewer

The Start of the week has seen no change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving them as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.553053, released December 3. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.552224, December 4. Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Map tiles are still not being regularity updated, however the Lab both identified the cause of the issue and a possible fix, however, it now seems probable this will not be deployed until after the holiday break.

LL have suggested that the Map system might be looked at in the future, with a request being made as to what people would like to see, were such a project to go ahead. Some of the suggested made at the meeting included: The ability to add a logo over regions, rather than having to make one from prims (allowing for constraints that would be required to prevent abuse (such as having an expanded set of iconography?). Allow the map to ignore region surrounds so the terrain can be seen on the map, rather than the map tile being a blank coloured square. Heat maps showing traffic over varying time periods, a-la the old Metabolt client. Better zoom capabilities. Indicators / textures for showing whether the region is currently in daylight or night-time.

Work is continuing to try to improve the teleport issues some are experiencing.