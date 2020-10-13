Burn2 2020: The Metaverse in Second Life

Burn2 2020 opened its gates at 17:00 SLT on Friday, October 9th and is currently in full swing with daily event scheduled throughout the week that will culminate over the weekend of Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th October with the burning of the Man and the Temple respectively, before the event closes with a final party that kicks-off at 23:00 SLT on Sunday, October 18th.

This year’s event is a little different to past Burn2 activities, thanks to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The latter pushed all of the Burning Man events from the physical world to the virtual, as the Burn2 organisers note in introducing this October event:

Traditionally, Burn2 “echoes” the annual event in Black Rock City, Nevada. This year, however, things are different. Burning Man went virtual, the Multiverse populated by eight “recognised universes.” Burn2 was one of those, with a VRC Week event in the beginning of September, featuring just a bit of what a virtual Burn is like in Deep Hole. Now…in October, we shall go all out!

This means that a total of six regions once again provide a setting that reflects the actual Burning Man event, but are this time especially welcoming to Burners from around the world who were not able to attend the physical event,who can share the creativity and atmosphere virtually and immersively. To reflect this, the Burn2 landing / arrival zone includes a short tutorial on using the viewer for those new to Second Life, and greeters are especially attuned to assisting those who are unfamiliar with the platform and with Burn2.

Also reflecting the “virtual universe” idea of this year’s Burning Man event, Burn2 has been given the theme of the Metatverse, with builders and participants invited to present builds and camps that reflect the idea of multiple universes in which life might find itself – be they spiritual, fictional, of time and space, extroverted or introspective.

As usual, there are entertainments and activities taking place throughout the week, with the aforementioned Man and Temple burns taking scheduled to take place twice (and respectively) at 12:00 and 18:00 SLT on the 17th and 18th of October. Full details of the burns and all activities throughout the rest of the event can be found in the event schedule on Google Calendar.

When visiting, people can explore the regions in multiple ways: on foot, via balloon, and the familiar Department of Mutant Vehicles cars, whilst for the environmentally minded, horse are also available for riding.

About Burn2

Burn2 is an extension of the Burning Man festival and community into the world of Second Life. It is an officially sanctioned Burning Man regional event, and the only virtual world event out of more than 100 real world Regional groups and the only regional event allowed to burn the man.

The Burn2 Team operates events year around, culminating in an annual major festival of community, art and fire in the fall – a virtual echo of Burning Man itself.

