Wythburn Art Walk in Second Life

Currently open through until November 1st, is the Wythburn Art Walk (SLurls at the end of this article), an event to help raise funds for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer (MSABC), and to encourage people to explore Wythburn at Thirlmere, a full Mainland region. Some two dozen artists are participating the event, with their art offered for sale through RFL of SL vendors, with exhibitions spread throughout the region, thus allowing visitors to explore the region as they view the art.

The art is displayed on easels found throughout the location – along the roads and waterfronts, around the town square and along the each of the local lake. Exactly how many pieces each artist has provided appears to be up to individual choice – but taken together this is a rich and diverse display of Second Life art. Several SLurls are offered by which to explore, but I do recommend starting from the town square, and thence out along the waterfront and around the lakeside.

Meet the Artists

In addition to the art and the chance to explore the region, the event offers unique opportunities to meet with the participating artists and hear about their art.

These events will occur between 10:00 and 12:00 noon SLT on Saturdays 17th and 24th October, when DJ Tani will be playing tunes for people to dance to, between which he’ll read notes the artists have provided about themselves, their work and their techniques, with the featured artists also in attendance.

To help make these sessions a little more special, attendees are asked to dress formally.

Selfies with the Breast Cancer Ninja

The event includes a “selfie” contest with three unique statue prizes from artist Harry Clover (ImpossibleIsNotFrench) up for grabs. Those wishing to participate should:

Locate the Breast Cancer Ninja at the town square.

Touch the Fight Like A Girl sign next to it to obtain a competition package containing: An attachable sign. Instructions on entering the contest. A contest entry note card. A copy of the Ninja statue.

Touch the statue to sit next to it, and then select a pose. If you prefer, you can also use the copy of the statue and use it to take your entry photo wherever you like, so you’renot limited to just the event region. You can also wear the sign included in the package if you wish. Note that the statue supports two avatars posing at a time – so you can include a friend!

Take your selfie(s).

Upload the photo you wish to enter and make sure it is set to full permissions.

Open the contest entry note card and: Add your avatar name. Drag and drop your photo into the card. CTRL-drag the completed card in the mail box alongside the contest vendor.

Entries may be displayed within the region while the contest is open – so check back to see if yours is one of them.

At the end of the event, Harry will select his three favourites as the three prize winners.

Wythburn Attractions

As well as the art exhibition, Wythburn has numerous attractions of its own, including horse riding, a hidden room of magic and spells, a stone henge, The Hall of Faces, a cave to explore, and more.

Participating Artists

GraciAnne Harte (Gracianne), Jaz (Jessamine2108), Jolie (JolieElle Parfort), Max (Maxseagate), Poppy (Popikone), Star (Gossamerstar), Darkstone Aeon, Abi (Abigail Lemongrass), Caly Applewhyte (Calypso Applewhyte), Stevie Morane Basevi (Stevie Basevi), Wildstar Beaumont, Michiel Bechir, Mirabelle Biedermann (Mirabelle Sweetwater), Tour Blanche (Aspen Normandy), Harry Cover (impossibleisnotfrench), Star (Morningstar Finesmith), Tresore Prada Hawkins (Tresore), Skye McLeod (Skye Fairywren), Maya McQueen (Maya Snowfield), Doddy Meiler, Wren Noir (Wrennoir Cerise), Kammy Page (Kambrie Triellis), Mark Steiner (mrcanoehead), and Pavel Stransky.

SLurl Details

Thirlmere is rated Moderate