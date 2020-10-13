2020 Simulator User Group week #42 summary

The following notes were taken from the October 6th Simulator User Group meeting.

Simulator Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates.

There was no deployment to the grid on Tuesday, October 13th.

On Wednesday, October 14th there should be an RC deployment, server maintenance release 550305, comprising further logging updates for the cloud migration work,together with additional logging that it is hoped will assist with locating the causes of teleport time-outs that have been occurring.

SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the current list of official viewers, leaving the pipelines as follows:

Current release viewer :Love Me Render #4 (EEP fixes), version 6.4.9.549455, released September 24, promoted September 28 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549752, issued October 1. Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549686, October 1.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.10.549690, October 1. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



Cloud Uplift

While the Lab hasn’t as yet got to uplifting the “big three” simulator release candidate (RC) channels – BlueSteel, LeTigre and Magnum – it was confirmed that as these are eventually migrated to AWS services, all things being equal, updates will continue to be deployed to them on Wednesdays.

People are reporting few or no region crossing issues when moving between adjacent regions that are running within the Lab’s co-lo facility and those now running on AWS.

The London City regions obtained permission from LL to confirm they are one of the private estates that has been assisting the Lab with cloud migration – see London City Uplifted.

Scripters confused about obtaining host names via scripted means as a result of the uplift work should refer to this forum thread.

Group Chat Issues

There is some confusion around the problems of group chat failures (in particular, although IMs can all suffer). these are routed in a September 1st Grid Status report that indicated the cause of the problem was known. Responding to requests made during the meeting for specifics on what the Lab had found, Oz Linden replied:

Sorry if that text got your hopes up. … We understand that that problem has a lot of impact on some people, which is why it’s on the status board. We’ve had some difficulty with getting the time to attack it given the demands of uplift. We have freed up some time, though, so we should start making progress on it soon.



As the current bout of group chat failures seems to be in part linked to teleports, there is a hope that the additional teleport-related logging being deployed to one (or more) of the RC channels on Wednesday, October 14th might provide some information on why this is the case.

In Brief

Some running services with external management to SL are still experiencing HTTP 499 connection loss errors. The request is that while the issue can be intermittent and irregular, if those experiencing could file a Jira specifying time, location, and object ID when they see the issue, it would be helpful.