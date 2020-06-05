Second Pride 2020: TOGETHER in Second Life

SL Pride, the event celebrating diversity organised by and on behalf of Second Life’s LGBTQ+ community officially opens on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 14:00 SLT, and runs through until Sunday, June 14th.

With entertainment and activities through the week, this year’s event has the theme TOGETHER, which the organisers define as: Together in Unity; in Life; in Health; in Harmony; in Spirit; in Love; in Power; in Strength; in Mind; in Body and in Peace. Given the situation in the United States at present, the event also stands in support of, and in solidarity with, Black Lives Matter.

Once again, the event is centred on a city-like region setting, a central park within it offering the event space. Surrounding this is an elevated train line designed by Jogi Schultz (yogijo), who also supplies the buildings below the elevated rails that house shops, galleries, social spaces, the Community Resource Centre. Among these can also be found further event areas (such as the Men in Motion stage), beyond which sits a façade of high-rise buildings representing the Manhattan skyline.

As with the 2019 event, a funfair sits to the west of the region, whilst to the north-east there is a Welcome Area for newcomers reaching the event directly from the Second Pride website and Community Gateway. This offers fun and comprehensive introduction to Second Life and the viewer. In particular, this Welcome Area offers a place where members of the LGBTQ+ community can find a home and a place from which they can explore the wider opportunities within Second Life.

A full schedule of activities for the the event can be found on the Second Pride website, as is a list of sponsors for this year’s event. Note that while the entertainment schedule opens in List view, for ease of reference, you can change it to a Day view via the drop-down at the top right of the page.

In addition, the website also supports a Get Social option, which allows people to interact with one another. Those joining it can create extended profiles, upload profile pictures, join an activity stream (similar to Facebook), connect with friends, private message one another, and so on. Click the Get Social! in the website’s menu bar to get started.

Donations from the event will go to Rainbow Railroad, an international organisation dedicated to helping LGBTQ+ people around the world escape state-sponsored violence, offering them the chance to travel to places where they can live their lives in freedom.

As hard as it may be to believe, there are 71 countries where being LGBTQ+ is criminalised, and in eight countries the sentence can be the death penalty. Given this, Rainbow Railroad can literally save lives around the globe. You can find out more about their work in the video below.

So, be sure to make time to visit SL Pride during the coming week, share in the entertainment, see the art, tour the region – and donate to the Rainbow Railroad.

