2020 Content Creation User Group week #23 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, June 4th 2020 at 13:00 SLT. These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, and agenda notes, meeting SLurl, etc, are are available on the Content Creation User Group wiki page.
Unfortunately, Vir was on a replacement computer for this meeting, and the audio quality was exceptionally bad in the early part of the meeting, making comprehension both in the meeting and when playing back my audio recording very difficult.
Terrain
- LL has long acknowledged that terrain texture quality in Second Life is not overly great by today’s graphics standards.
- There is no defined project to update terrain textures as yet, but Vir took the opportunity to take feedback on ideas for what might be included. Some of this comprised:
- Better texture density for crisper textures.
- Texture layering to allow for roads / paths, etc.
- Support for higher resolution textures.
- Splat maps for textures and for normal and specular support.
- Voxel support was requested, but this is seen as a much larger project than terrain texturing, we Linden Lab to go that route, and it is certainly not something on the cards for the foreseeable future.
Jelly Dolls / Avatar Rendering
- Vir continues to work on this and has (I believe) a viewer with some of his ideas included available for internal testing or review at the Lab.
Project Muscadene (Animesh Follow-On)
Project Summary
Currently: offering the means to change an Animesh size parameters via LSL.
Current Status
- Still officially on hold.
- Attach points support has been requested and could be a “next step”.
- However, when work is resumed, the emphasis will be on fixing the identified bugs around the LSL parameter setting process
In brief
- EEP: LL are still looking to correct:
- Specularity (shininess) issues – see BUG-228781 and BUG-228581. One of these issues is now fixed internally to the Lab, the other is “in progress”. When deployed, should see behaviour return to pretty much how it was pre-EEP, how where the fixes will fit in viewer updates is still TBD.
- Issues with the environment settings for Mainland. This has proven harder to fix. It appears that the wrong environment settings were baked into the Mainland regions, and the most direct means of correcting this is by manually correcting them.
- The EEP issues – which arguably show things as they *should* appear, but which in doing so “break” content (hence trying to get the “fixes” in s that assets don’t have to be corrected & re-uploaded, etc.), sparked a discussion on how indicated changes to the rendering pipeline will be handled. Essentially these will be “opt in” for content created after any updates are deployed; old content will be “opt out”, to avoid breakage.
- Next meeting: Thursday, June 18th, 13:00 SLT.