2022 SUG meetings week #44 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
Please see the forum deployment thread for the latest updates.
- On Tuesday, November 1st, the Main SLS and Events channels were restarted without any simulator update being deployed leaving them on simulator version 575585.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd. simhosts on the RC channels will be updated with simulator release 576126, comprising the new Linkset Data capability (see below for more).
Available Official Viewers
No changes to the current set of official viewers at the start o the week, leaving the list as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.5.575749 – formerly the Maintenance M RC viewer – promoted October 26.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.5.575055 September 19.
- Project viewers:
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12.
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
Linkset Data (LSD)
- Linkset Data is a new collection of script functions and one optional event that reads and writes key-value-pairs to a small 64kb table of data that is part of a root object.
- It works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but:
- It does not require an underpinning experience – the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data.
- Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature.
- Important Note for the initial deployment:
- Like all scripts containing new LSL functions, scripts running LinksetData* calls will only run on regions running version 2022-10-27.576126 or newer (so only the RC channels to start with).
- However unlike some other functions if you move an object containing Linkset Data (or teleport wearing an object containing Linkset Data) from a region that supports the capability to a region that does not support it, all Linkset Data stored with the object will be lost, even if you go back to a region that supports the feature.
- This limitation will no longer exist once the back-end support for the capability has been deployed to all regions on the Main grid.
llLinkPlaySound and Associated Functions
- llLinkPlaySound together with llLinkStopSound llLinkAdjustSoundVolume and llLinkSoundRange are new LSL functions that are described as “coming soon”, and which allow sounds in child prims of a linkset to be played without the need for a supporting script.
- Additional related functions might be considered if subject to a Jira feature request.
- This is something that has been requested by content creators (particular vehicle creators) for a good number of years.
- Flags included will be SOUND_LOOP, SOUND_PLAY, SOUND_SYNCH and SOUND_TRIGGER, and will be used to replace the llPlay/Loop functions.
- Other sound restrictions within linkset remain unchanged.
- The announcement spurred an extended discussion on the SL sound system as a whole (including pre-loading sounds), as well as options for the new functions, through the first two-thirds of the meeting – please refer to the video.
- I’ll have more on the link sounds functions as and when LL have documentation on them and are ready to start deploying them.
In Brief
- For a full (and maintained!) list of LSL functions, please refer to the official wiki page LSL_Functions.