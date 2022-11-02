Lab announces Homesteads for Premium Plus, and some thoughts

On Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, Linden Lab announced that Homestead regions are now available to Premium Plus members directly from Linden Lab and without the need to hold a Full region.

The offering was first indicated as a “coming” Premium Plus benefit during the Lab Gab session with Grumpity and Patch Linden held on October 21st – see here for a summary of that event – and the November 1st announcement builds on this.

In short the details are:

Premium Plus members are now able to hold one private Homestead region from Linden Lab against their account: Holding the Homestead is subject to the associated fees payable. Those intending to avail themselves of the option should also review the Private Regions knowledge base article.

private Homestead region from Linden Lab against their account: Regions can be requested using a Support Ticket via support.secondlife.com. Tickets should: Place an order via Land & Region → Order Private Region. Provide a unique name for the region (in accordance with the region naming rguidelines) and a preferred location on the grid for placement.

The region can be held only as long as the member maintains their Premium Plus account. Should they downgrade to Premium (or any forthcoming Premium subscription level that does not include the Homestead “benefit”) or to Basic will lose the region.

There are no other changes to Homestead ownership, including the fact that anyone is able to own Homestead regions as long as there is at least one Full private region owned on that account as well, and pay the required fees.

Does This Make Premium Plus More Attractive?

Whether the ability to hold a Homestead region when taken on its own will make Premium Plus a worthwhile upgrade is questionable.

If you are not already a Premium or Premium Plus member, then looking at Premium Plus purely in terms of a means to obtain a Homestead region probably isn’t a worthwhile proposition. When you add the minimum monthly fee for Premium Plus (US $20.75) to the Homestead region tier of US $109, it likely comes out to more than the monthly cost of renting a Homestead region from an established private rental estate. Both renting privately and holding a Homestead via Premium Plus have the same core risk: paying the monthly tier.

already a Premium or Premium Plus member, then looking at Premium Plus in terms of a means to obtain a Homestead region probably isn’t a worthwhile proposition. If you are currently a Premium Member, then looking at Premium Plus purely as a means to obtain a Homestead region is a little less clear-cut. On the one hand, upgrading to Premium Plus from Premium costs at least an extra US $12.5 a month. On the other, this fee, plus the month Homestead tier will still be a competitive outlay when compared to renting a homestead through a private estate.

If you are a Basic or Premium member who already sees value in other Premium Plus benefits (such as the reduced fee for Name Changes, the other reduced fees, etc.), and are attracted to the idea of holding your own region, then upgrading to Premium Plus is liable to be worthwhile and cost-effective.

This last point is really the key to this offer: obtaining a Homestead is not the sole benefit available to those upgrading to Premium Plus, so it needs to be considered as a part of the overall package of benefits, and any decision made on upgrading should be made on that basis. For example, the option of holding a Homestead region is of little interest to me – but the forthcoming Premium Plus Linden Homes do. I’m therefore waiting to see what happens on that front before I make any decision on a potential move from Premium to Premium Plus.