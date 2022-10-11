2022 SUG meetings week #41 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, October 11th, the Main SLS channel were restarted with no deployment, leaving them on simulator release 574921.

On Wednesday, October 12th, the simhosts on the RC channels should receive simulator release 575585. This release should contain two new functions llGetObjectLinkKey (specified under llGetLinkKey) and llSHA256String. In addition, a slight change to the simulator code may help with the issue of people’s on-line / off-line status not being properly reported. It is not an actual fix for the problem, but LL would like feedback as to whether people are seeing an improvement. See : BUG-232037 for more information on the issue.



Available Official Viewers

Release viewer: version 6.6.4.575022 – hotfix for Crash at ~LLModalDialog() – promoted September 15 – no change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Maintenance 3 RC viewer, version 6.6.5.575257, September 23. Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.5.575055 September 19.

Project viewers: Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.574545, issued on August 30. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.



Local KVP / “Linkset Data”

From the server deployment thread:

Coming Soon. We have a new feature build on Aditi for a feature tentatively called Local KVP. This feature works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data. Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature. For more details, see the in-progress wiki pages [COMING SOON]. You can try out the new LSL functions related to this feature at the following Aditi Mainland regions: Blake Sea – Arabian; Blake Sea – Atlantic; Blake Sea – Beagle; Blake Sea – Binnacle; Blake Sea – Black; Gothlauth; Jigglypuff; Mauve; Moonberry: Sapas; Smithereens We’re looking for feedback on this new feature including bugs and input on anything that might be missing or not work the way you’d expect. Please file a BUG Jira in all of those cases

To the above, Rider Linden added:

The data is stored on the root prim of a linkset and if you link two prims together (each containing LinksetData it will migrate the new non-root’s data up to the the root). The data is accessible to any script running in the linkset [but] it is not visible at all from outside the linkset.

This functionality was the focus of the majority of the meeting, with questions and suggestions coming from those attending. To avoid confusion through summarising questions / suggestions and replies, please refer to the video below, and also see also this forum thread.