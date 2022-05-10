2022 SUG meetings week #19 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
Apparently, there was an “issue” with the week #18 deployments which has lead to changes being deployed this week. .
- In short, the list of avatar appearance details for a given agent that could be returned by llGetVisualPrameters (which went grid-wide with the deployment of server release 571166 to the Main SLS channel in Week #18) gave rise to a host of “Shape Stealing HUDs” that allowed people to obtain the full set of avatar body shape details for any shape (including those sold as “No Mod” by shape creators.
- As a result, both the SLS Main deployment on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022 and the RC deployments of Wednesday, will see the list of returned values significantly reduced to:
|33 – height
|503 – platform_height
|756 – neck_length
|38 – torso_length
|616 – shoe_height
|814 – waist_height
|80 – male
|692 – leg_length
|842 – hip_length
|198 – heel_height
|693 – arm_length
|11001 – hover
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.5.571282, – formerly the MFA RC viewer, dated April 26, promoted Wednesday, May 4th.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.571507, May 5.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.5.570983, April 26.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.569531, March 18.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- There was a general discussion on multi-region event, in part focused on a) the incorrect assumption that adjoining regions are running on the same simhost (this has never been guaranteed, pre- or post-AWS uplift) b) visibility issues for those in the “audience” region of a multi-region event (i.e. being unable to see everything in the “performance” area that sits in another region); and c) the new Event regions (see: LL launches Event region product + some thoughts).
- On the subject of Event regions, Mazidox Linden has provided information on how LL evaluated the region performance on the forum thread about the product.
- There was further discussion on the requested scripted object capabilities for EEP See the week #18 summary), which will be “coming Soon™” – at some point.
One thought on “2022 SUG meetings week #19 summary”
I thought the ability to look at a complete shape was cool, but I guess there are some who make money selling them. So what exactly is the point of llGetVisualPrameters and where will anyone use it? Maybe lesbian clubs will auto eject men (those who are not in disguise that is).
