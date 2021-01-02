A new home for an Artists’ Village in Second Life

Back in September 2020, I wrote about the Artists’ Village at Campbell Coast, operated by BJoyful and Doc Rast (rasterscan) and curated by Owl Dragonash. Since that time, both Campbell Coast and the Village has relocated, the latter now forming a sky platform over the region.

Work recently completed on the relocation, which sees Campbell Coast offer a similar facility as found at the Phoenix Artists Collaboration – a collection of study-style spaces available to artists (group membership required), with up to 110 LI available per artist.

The studios are presented in town house style units with two floors of exhibition space (artists will need to install their own teleport systems between floors), with the studios laid out in blocks separated by cobbled streets and open spaces, complete with an open-air bar / event space at the southern end of the village.

Some 42 units are available, with 29 already occupied / reserved by the following artists: Dhyezl, Etamae, Jaz, Gidgy Adagio, Shakti Adored, Caly Applewhyte, Whimsical Aristocrat, Ceekay Ballyhoo, Michiel Bechir, Thomaz Blackburn, Giovanna Cerise, Rey Charles, Owl Dragonash, Apple Fall, Johannes Huntsman, Uli Jansma, Suzen Juel, Lena Kiopak, Anouk Lafavre, Dimivan Ludwig, Radagast Malaprop, Kitty Mills, Nympheas Nogah, Inara Pey, Blues Rocker, Tempest Rosca, David Silence and Skip Staheli.

They are joined by musicians Jed Luckless, Lexus Melodie, Larree Quixote, and writer GoSpeed Racer. All of whom amount to a rich selection of artistic expression.

With music events to be held on occasion, as well as entertainment for art events, the Artists Village offers a lot for the patron of the arts to appreciate. When not enjoying the art on display, there are opportunities to sit and appreciate the setting – designed by Kitty Mills and Owl Dragonash – and also to go horse riding.

Those interested in obtaining a space at the Village should contact one of Bjoful, Doc or Owl in-world.

SLurl Details

Campbell Coast Artists Village (Erazor, rated Moderate)