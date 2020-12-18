2020 CCUG meeting week #51 summary

The following notes were taken from my audio recording and chat log of the Content Creation User Group (CCUG) meeting held on Thursday, December 17th 2020 at 13:00 SLT. These meetings are chaired by Vir Linden, with dates available via the SL Public Calendar.
The venue for meetings is the Hippotropolis camp fire.
SL Viewer
No changes through the week to the current crop of viewers:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.
- Release channel cohort:
- Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.553053, released December 3.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.
- Project viewers:
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.552224, December 4.
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
General Viewer Notes
- The two RC viewers are vying for promotion to release status. However, the next promotion is unlikely to come until the new year.
- The Profiles viewer, the Simple Caching viewer and the Project Jelly viewer are almost in a position to be promoted to RC status.
- There are some viewers waiting on QA – such as the next graphics fixes viewer (the Love Me Render viewer).
“Thanksgiving Bakefail” Issue and Current Outfit Folder Problems
- As a result of the “Thanksgiving Bakefail” issue that saw a portion of users unable to rez their avatars beyond a cloud status, LL have been working on the back-end systems to make this kind of event less likely. This will also involve changes to the viewer as well, so the work will “take a while” to complete.
- Essentially, these kind of issues are the result of multiple versions of the Current Outfit folder appearing in inventory, resulting in the viewer and the Bake Service coming into conflict over which version is the “current” version, so appearance updates fail.
- The corrective action will be to ensure the back-end services (Bake, etc), have primacy for creating the Current Outfit Folder, and removing the viewer’s ability to do so.
- The problem has arisen because historically, to speed inventory loading, the viewer has been able to initiate creation of folders, including essential system folders.
In Brief
- Creators still feel the cost of Animesh (in terms of LI) is too high.
- Vir hopes to re-visit the overall cost of Animesh, but reminded people that “too high” is a relative term; the cost of Animesh in terms of rendering and impact is actually a lot more accurate than is currently given for other items (hence the ARCTan project).
- However, he acknowledges that the rendering cost formulas for avatars and in-world objects do have issues (again, hence ARCTan project).
Date of Next Meeting
- Thursday, January 7th, 2021.