2020 SUG meeting week #49

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 1st Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.

Server Updates

On Monday, November 30th, the simulators on the SLS Main channel were all updated to version 552571, matching the RC channels.

Originally, it had been planned to follow this with a tight series of rolls over the next few days, with simulators updated in batches at roughly 16-hour intervals. However, at the time of writing this is on hold, as Rider Linden explained:

That plan, like so many others, is now up in the air. There are a couple of last minute snags that we ran into and so we’re evaluating what the best way to do these deploys is going to be and we do not yet have an answer. We will keep you all informed on the blog where things settle out.



This means that – again at the time of writing – the rolls listed on the grid status pages are TBD, and subject to update from LL.

No Change Window

Normally, December sees a limited number of deployments for the simulators, with a “no change” window coming into effect over the holiday period (usually from just before the Christmas break to just after New Year’s day).

However this year, thanks to the migration work, this are apparently more fluid, and dates – if any – have yet to be announced.

SL Viewer

The Start of the week has seen no change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving them as follows:

Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.

Release channel cohorts: Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.

Project viewers: Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12. Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Map tiles are still not being regularity updated, however the Lab both identified the cause of the issue and a possible fix,, with Simon Linden noting:

We know what’s going on but unfortunately it’s going to take a bit of time before we can have a fix. Some of the other work on getting to the cloud needs to get done first. It’s complicated by how inter-dependent our systems are.