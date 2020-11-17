2020 SUG meeting week #47: uplift

Posted on by Inara Pey
Paradise on Sea, October 2020 – blog post

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 17th Simulator User Group meeting.

Server Updates and Cloud Uplift

Please also refer to the week’s server deployment thread.

  • On Tuesday November 17th, the AWS RC channels were updated to simulator version 552183, which includes internal configuration changes, and the outcome of this deployment is being monitored.
  • On Wednesday, November 18th, the rest of the SLS Main channel may be migrated to running on AWS, with simulators on that channel also running sever update package 551942, which will mean all main grid (Agni) regions will be running via AWS. However, this is currently fluid – check the deployment thread for updates.
  • There may be a further deployment on Thursday, November 18th. Again, check the server deployment thread for updates.

Additional Notes

  • Due to  known issues with regions running on AWS, the Lab will continue to run Debug1 and Debug2 from their co-location facility,  for residents who need to to use for workarounds to these issues.
  • It is hoped that the configuration changes will help improve the recent TP failure and group chat  issues many have been experiencing – however, this is dependent on the above-noted monitoring of the simulator update.

SL Viewer

The Start of the week has seen no change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving the as follows:

  • Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – NEW.
  • Release channel cohorts:
    •  Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.
  • Project viewers:
    • Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12.
    • Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2.
    • Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
    • Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
    • Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
    • 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.

 

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

Have any thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.