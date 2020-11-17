2020 SUG meeting week #47: uplift

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 17th Simulator User Group meeting.
Server Updates and Cloud Uplift
Please also refer to the week’s server deployment thread.
- On Tuesday November 17th, the AWS RC channels were updated to simulator version 552183, which includes internal configuration changes, and the outcome of this deployment is being monitored.
- On Wednesday, November 18th, the rest of the SLS Main channel may be migrated to running on AWS, with simulators on that channel also running sever update package 551942, which will mean all main grid (Agni) regions will be running via AWS. However, this is currently fluid – check the deployment thread for updates.
- There may be a further deployment on Thursday, November 18th. Again, check the server deployment thread for updates.
Additional Notes
- Due to known issues with regions running on AWS, the Lab will continue to run Debug1 and Debug2 from their co-location facility, for residents who need to to use for workarounds to these issues.
- It is hoped that the configuration changes will help improve the recent TP failure and group chat issues many have been experiencing – however, this is dependent on the above-noted monitoring of the simulator update.
SL Viewer
The Start of the week has seen no change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving the as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – NEW.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.
- Project viewers:
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12.
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.11.551213, November 2.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.