Exploring Mullein Woods in Second Life

Emm Vintner (Emmalee Evergarden) has opened a new parcel under her Nature Collective group. Entitled Mullein Woods, it directly adjoin her What The Buzz setting, which I originally wrote about in Making a beeline for WTB in Second Life. Together they offer a double-header of settings.

Still located in Heterocera, both regions offer a pleasant visit. What The Buzz retains its interactive nature as a bee preserve, albeit on a smaller scale to the setting I explored in May of 2022, offering the opportunity to learn about bees and their importance to the ecosystem. It sit directly to the west of Mullein Forest, seamlessly joining with it thanks to the shared narrow-gauge railway.

Discover the quiet wild of Mullein Woods. Get lost among the trees and explore nature as it was meant to be – natural, alive and full of wonder and beauty. Explore by foot or by train – on the path or off the beaten path. By the Nature Collective! Mullein Woods About Land

Located alongside Route 3.5, Mullein Woods offers a gentle spot of some 6,600 square metres to explore, the aforementioned narrow-gauge railway circling it and running between it and What the Buzz, and serving the two stations that lie along it – the first for the woods themselves, the second for What the Buzz.

The Mullein Wood station offers an introduction to the location and to the Great Little Railways of Second Life -some of which I’ve also covered in these pages (see here and here).

The setting itself is easy to explore, being small enough to cover easily on foot, with numerous opportunities for photography. However, rather than ramble on about it here – I’ll leave it to you to find out via a visit to the Woods and What the Buzz! – Just keep an eye out for the local critters and creatures! 🙂 .

SLurl Details

Mullein is rated Moderate