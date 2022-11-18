LL launch “Plus” subscription, reduce Mainland fees and more

Linden Lab have officially launched their latest subscription plan for users – and announced both updates to their across-the-board subscription plans that will benefit those liable for VAT, and new fees for holding Mainland parcels of 8,192 sq metres or more.

Details below.

Plus

As outlined by by Reed Linden at the November Web User Group meeting, the new subscription offer is called simply “Plus” (nothing else, just “Plus”), and is designed to sit “between” Basic and the Premium option.

Given this positioning, Plus obviously offers less than Premium in terms of benefits, and is being combined with the reductions in Mainland fees (see below) as an incentive for those who might want to get onto the Mainland property ladder but do not wish to pay Premium subscription rates in order to do so.

Plus Pricing and Benefits

Fees are in US dollars.

Fees Monthly: $5.99 Annual: $65.99 Benefits L$150 weekly stipend; 50 Groups; 512 sq m free Mainland tier

Note there is no Linden Home or other benefits associated with Plus.

VAT Removed From ALL Subscription Payment Plans

As from Thursday, November 17th, 2022, Linden Lab has removed VAT from all subscription payment plans.

Annual payment plans (Premium or Premium Plus) have been VAT-free for some time. With this change, those paying on either a Monthly or Quarterly payment plan will also no longer have to pay VAT, if it is applicable to them.

Mainland Fee Changes

As from Thursday, November 17th, 2022, Linden Lab has reduced the cost of monthly Mainland fees for holding 8,192 square metres and above, per the table below (all prices US dollars – fees for additional parcel sizes of 512, 1024, 2048 and 4096 sq m remains unchanged):

Additional Land (sq m) Monthly Fee (USD) Now Old Fee 8192 $31.00 $35.00 16,384 (1/4 region) $60.00 $67.00 32,768 (1/2 a region) $103.00 $112.00 49,152 $142.00 $150.00 65,536 (Full Region) $166.00 $175.00

