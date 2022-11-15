2022 SUG meetings week #46 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
At the time of writing, a server deployment thread had yet to be published.
- On Tuesday, November 15th, the Main SLS and Events channels were updated with simulator version 576376, making the new Linkset Data capability grid-wide.
- On Wednesday, November 16th, the simhosts on the RC channels should receive a new simulator update, this one containing a single fix designed to keep regions from running out of voice connections (BUG-229984 “Voice chat is not working” and BUG-7371 “Voice cannot connect”).
Linkset Data (LSD) – Brief Notes
- Linkset Data is a new collection of script functions and one optional event that reads and writes key-value-pairs to a small 64kb table of data that is part of a root object.
- It works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but:
- It does not require an underpinning experience – the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data.
- Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature.
- Further information on LSD can be found in Linkset Data (LSD) – a new feature for Second Life by NeoBokrug Elytis in this blog.
Upcoming Simulator Releases
The run of simulator updates through to the new year will likely comprise:
- Link sounds will most likely the last roll of the year (this should behave exactly as though you had a script in the linked prim and called llPlaySound from that prim).
- llGetSimStats updates are liable to be the first update of 2023.
- llHTTPRequest updates (see below) will likely follow later in January 2023.
- LSDFindKeys sorting updates will most likely be fixed in the first simulator maintenance release for next year.
Available Official Viewers
- The Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer updated to version 6.6.8.576431 on Monday, November 14th.
All other official viewer remain as follows:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.7.576223 – MFA and TOS hotfix viewer – November 1.
- Release channel cohorts:
- VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576331, issued on November 3.
- This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- There are unconfirmed reports that GPUs are running noticeably hotter with this viewer than other viewer.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12.
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4.
- Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.
llHTTPRequest Updates
Rider Linden is proposing changing the way we do accounting for CUSTOM_HEADERS.
- Currently, headers of no longer than 253 bytes each are allowed.
- Rider plans on changing this so that as many headers, each as long as is required, can be stored, to a maximum of 4096 bytes.
- This is in recognition that there are a number of applications that require security headers which can blow through that 256 byte limit.
In Brief
- BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – this is unlikely to be addressed until 2023, as the remaining simulator update slots for 2022 now have updates assigned to them.
- BUG-232918 “Adding Friend will make all other friends appear offline” – this is newly reported bug, and should be kept in mind if experiencing issues with your Friends list.
- BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status” opened in 2019, was raised, but has yet to be deeply investigated by LL.
- The meeting included a further discussion on LSDListKeys and LSDFindKeys (e.g. negative index support). Please refer to the video below for this and the rest of the meeting.