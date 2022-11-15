2022 SUG meetings week #46 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

At the time of writing, a server deployment thread had yet to be published.

On Tuesday, November 15th, the Main SLS and Events channels were updated with simulator version 576376, making the new Linkset Data capability grid-wide.

On Wednesday, November 16th, the simhosts on the RC channels should receive a new simulator update, this one containing a single fix designed to keep regions from running out of voice connections (BUG-229984 “Voice chat is not working” and BUG-7371 “Voice cannot connect”).

Linkset Data (LSD) – Brief Notes

Linkset Data is a new collection of script functions and one optional event that reads and writes key-value-pairs to a small 64kb table of data that is part of a root object.

It works similarly to Experience Key-Value store, but: It does not require an underpinning experience – the data lives with the object that sends and receives the data. Only scripts in the same linkset will be able to read the data written with this feature.

Further information on LSD can be found in Linkset Data (LSD) – a new feature for Second Life by NeoBokrug Elytis in this blog.

Upcoming Simulator Releases

The run of simulator updates through to the new year will likely comprise:

Link sounds will most likely the last roll of the year (this should behave exactly as though you had a script in the linked prim and called llPlaySound from that prim).

llGetSimStats updates are liable to be the first update of 2023.

llHTTPRequest updates (see below) will likely follow later in January 2023.

LSDFindKeys sorting updates will most likely be fixed in the first simulator maintenance release for next year.

Available Official Viewers

The Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer updated to version 6.6.8.576431 on Monday, November 14th.

All other official viewer remain as follows:

Release viewer: version 6.6.7.576223 – MFA and TOS hotfix viewer – November 1.

Release channel cohorts: VS 2022 RC viewer, version 6.6.8.576310, issued November 4 – utilises Visual Studio 2022 in the Windows build tool chain.

Project viewers: PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.576331, issued on November 3. This viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4. There are unconfirmed reports that GPUs are running noticeably hotter with this viewer than other viewer. Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.3.575529, issued on October 12. Performance Floater / Auto-FPS project viewer, version 6.6.5.575378, October 4. Love Me Render (LMR) 6 graphics improvements project viewer 6.6.2.573263, July 21.



llHTTPRequest Updates

Rider Linden is proposing changing the way we do accounting for CUSTOM_HEADERS.

Currently, headers of no longer than 253 bytes each are allowed.

Rider plans on changing this so that as many headers, each as long as is required, can be stored, to a maximum of 4096 bytes.

This is in recognition that there are a number of applications that require security headers which can blow through that 256 byte limit.

In Brief

BUG-232037 “Avatar Online / Offline Status Not Correctly Updating” – this is unlikely to be addressed until 2023, as the remaining simulator update slots for 2022 now have updates assigned to them.

BUG-232918 “Adding Friend will make all other friends appear offline” – this is newly reported bug, and should be kept in mind if experiencing issues with your Friends list.

BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status” opened in 2019, was raised, but has yet to be deeply investigated by LL.

The meeting included a further discussion on LSDListKeys and LSDFindKeys (e.g. negative index support). Please refer to the video below for this and the rest of the meeting.