2022 SUG meetings week #29 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, July 19th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
No deployment plan notes were available on the forums at this time of writing this update.
- There was no deployment for the SLS Main channel on Tuesday, July 19th, leaving all servers assigned to the channel on the crash fix deployment of Friday, July 8th (version 573149). However, the simhost servers were restarted.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, the LeTigre RC simulator version 573176 (joining BlueSteel), intended to help future deploys work better. Simhosts on the remaining RC channels will be restarted without any deployment.
- This means that BUG-232324 “Add STATUS_DIE_AT_NO_ENTRY Object Status” will now not be deployed until week #30. In the meantime, the functionality will be available for testing on Aditi’s Jigglypuff region “by the end of the week”.
Available Official Viewers
No official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.1.572458 – formerly the Maintenance M(akgeolli) RC viewer, promoted June 29 – no change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.2.573023, July 11.
- Maintenance Optimisations RC version 6.6.2.573065, July 7.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
In Brief
- There was further discussion on the issue of overflow object return (as opposed to Autoreturn) and locked objects following the filing of Feature Request BUG-232368 “A “Locked” object should resist being returned, and change how objects are returned”, which also involved the return of coalesced objects, handling of No Copy objects in coalesced returns, etc. Please refer to the video below.
- There there been an uptick in HTTP 499 (timeout) errors between in-world objects and external servers.
- Please refer to the video below for the full meeting.