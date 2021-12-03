Lab announces 2021 Seasonal events

On Friday, December 3rd, Linden Lab announced the core Lab-supported / provided winter / Christmas seasonal events for 2021 in Second Life.

Winter Wonderland and Annual Snowball Fight

As usual, headlining the season is the re-opening of the Winter Wonderland regions. These bring with them the familiar Village of Lights, snowboarding, snowmobiling, ice-skating, snowy walks and more. Plus, as always the snowball fight arena, open for casual and group games – and, of course, the annual Lindens (and Moles vs. residents snowball fights.

The latter will take place over two sessions on Friday, December 17th, the first at 10:00-11:00 SLT and 14:00-15:00 SLT.

To participate in snowball fights, be sure to read and accept the experience.

Seasonal Gifts

This year, gifts are available through two options:

The Winter Swaginator Hunt: running through until the end of December 2021, the Swagniator Hunt is offering four limited edition Linden Bears. Open to everyone, but grab the HUD and follow the clues in local chat.

The 2021 Winter Premium gift: available via the Premium Gift kiosks, Premium members can obtain a bicycle gift that could well come in handy for exploring summer venues in 2022 and beyond.

11th Annual SL Christmas Expo in Support of the American Cancer Society

I’ll have more on this is an upcoming post, so to quote from the official blog post, this year’s event includes::

Vote (by donation to a special ACS Christmas Expo Kiosk) for your favourite decorated Linden Home at the annual Lights of Hope Home Decorating Contest.

Pose with Santa Patch and his elves! A very special opportunity to pose for a picture with our VP of Product Operations, Patch Linden, and his team of Molelves – on Friday, December 10th from 12: noon to 15:00 SLT, in the main SL Christmas Expo region!

>New theme of Linden Homes will be revealed on Monday, December 6th! Watch this space – to be published on Monday!

A new Limited Edition Christmas Item -> Patch on a shelf, available here.

Shop and Hop

The familiar Shop and Hop event will be opening on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021 – watch the official blog for further details.