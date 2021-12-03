Team Diabetes 2021 Winter Showcase in Second Life

The 2021 Team Diabetes of Second Life Winter Showcase event opened its door of Friday, December 3rd. As with previous years, the event includes live performers, DJs, dancing, ice skating, and the Winter Showcase for shopping and the Kultivate Winter Art show. All of which is to raise money for the American Diabetes Association (ADA), through Team Diabetes of Second Life, ADA’s official and authorised in-world fund-raising team.

As is traditional for the event, it occupies one half of the Kultivate Magazine home region, with the Showcase shops for merchants and artists boutique style galleries bracketing the central events and activities area.

!!Firelight!!, Angel Fae Boutique, ART & FASHION, Christmas Delights, Couture Chapeau, Ever Green, evolve, ikr!, Just Imagine by Vita,

K R E E P, Kalani’s Designs, Lady Slippers & Apparel, Le Feal, LeCock, little wonderland, Manikin, Mara’s Mysteries, NomNom, Peeps, Pendragon Designs, PIXEL BOX Design, Potomac Homes, QUE RICO Design, Redangel, Shy’s Creations, Tchelo’s, Technicolor Dolls, & Xplicit Designs

Merchants are each offering at least one item among their displays with 100% of proceeds from sales going directly to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

The full shopping guide can be found on the Team Diabetes of Second Life website.

The artists participating in the art show are: Anders Franizzi, DreamMakerXDreamBreaker Resident, ettalaineteichmano Resident, Eucalyptus Carroll, Hadiya Draper, ilyra chardin, IsarValdetaro Resident, Isis Desmoulins, Jamee Sandalwood, johannes1977 Resident, Judilynn India, lena kopiak, Moora McMillan, MTH63 Resident, Myra Wildmist, paineful, Sheba Blitz, Teresa Firelight, Veruca Tammas, & wintergeist.

All artists are also offering at least one item of art for sale with 100% of proceeds going to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

In addition to the shopping and art, the event features a special hunt with prizes to be claimed. The 2021 Reindeer Hunt is an open hunt with tiny reindeer scattered throughout the 2019 Winter Showcase, in stores and in art displays. Find each reindeer and pay L$10 to receive a prize. 100% proceeds of the hunt goes to Team Diabetes of Second Life.

There is also daily entertainment through the event, with the remain days comprising (all times SLT):

Friday, December 2rd, 2021: 16:00-17:00: live performer Hogman. 17:00-18:00: live performer Phi Mayo.

Saturday, December 4th, 2021: 11:00-12:00 noon: live performer Grace Louden. 12 noon-13:00: live performer Ziggy Sixpence.

Sunday, December 5, 2021: 12:00-14:000: Ice skating party with DJ John.

Monday, December 6, 2021: 16:00-17:00: live performer Sassy Nitely

Tuesday, December 7, 2021: 16:00-17:00: TBD.

Wednesday, December 8, 2021: 16:00-17:00: live performer Marqs DeSade. 17:00-18:00: live performer Dude.

Thursday, December 9, 2021: 16:00-17:00: live performer Samm Qendra. 17:00-18:00: live performer Agatha Nowles

Friday, December 10, 2021: 16:00-17:00: live performer Khiron. 23:59: Showcase ends.



See the Team Diabetes 2021 Winter Showcase pages for more information on the event.

About the American Diabetes Association

Established in 1940, the American Diabetes Association is working to both prevent and cure diabetes in all it forms, and to help improve the lives of all those affected by diabetes. It does this by providing objective and credible information and resources about diabetes to communities, and funding research into ways and means of both managing and curing the illness. In addition, the Association gives voice to those denied their rights as a consequence of being affected by diabetes.

About Team Diabetes of Second life

Team Diabetes of Second Life is an official and authorised fund-raiser for the American Diabetes Association in Second Life. Established with the aim of raising funds in support of diabetes treatment and to raise awareness of the disease in SL, Team Diabetes of Second Life was founded by Jessi2009 Warrhol and John (Johannes1977 Resident).

