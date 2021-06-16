SL18B: Shop and Hop, the Music Fest Line-up + more

The Second Life 18th birthday celebrations are almost upon us, and while news in advance of the event has been scarce this year, the Moles and the Lab have been busy with things.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Strawberry Linden issued a note card to members of the SLB Press Group, providing a short update and links (including the Birthday Calendar – see below), with a focus on the upcoming SL18B Shop and Hop event. A blog post was also issued later on Tuesday, highlighting the Music Fest and the Birthday Calendar directly.

Shop and Hop

The SL18B Shop and Hop event is perhaps the largest S&H event thus far held, featuring no fewer than 16 regions and 320 creators offering a 20% or more discount on items and a free (non-group) gift for shoppers.

Dates

Public access to Shop and Hop, 09:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 through until July 6th, 2021.

Early access for Second Life Birthday Group members from 09:00 SLT on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.

Shop and Hop SLurls

Note these SLurls will be available on Wednesday, June 16th for members of the Second Life Birthday Group, and from 09:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th for everyone:

A full list of participating creators with direct SLurls to there S&H stores is available here.

Music Fest

The Music Fest will kick-off at 13:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th, and conclude at 19:00 SLT on Saturday, June 19th. It will feature 25 artists, with the line-up as follows:

Time (SLT) June 17th June 18th June 19th 09;00 Gates Open — Randy De Lucia 10;00 — — KATIA 11:00 Opening Ceremony — SpiritLed Noon — Seli Blackmore Semina 13:00 Milan Zepp Toxie Skye Galaxy 14:00 Rogue Galaxy and The Tiny Rebel Band Staring At The Sun Fly Kugin 15:00 Oblee Dandy Pianoman Marqs DeSade 16:00 Maximillion Kleene Mimi Carpenter Dude 17;00 Erik Kottzen Ruvilyn Gatchie Effinjay 18:00 Joaquin Gustav Wytchwhisper Sadofsky Gabriel da Silva 19:00 — Gabriella Rothschild — 20:00 — Kendall Jigsaw —

The venue for the Music Fest will be the SL18B Live Stage – the SLurl will be available when SL18B opens.

Second Life Birthday Calendar

The Second Life Birthday Calendar provides a full breakdown of events -note again that all times are SLT.

Destination Guide links

Note some of these may not be available until Thursday, June 17th: