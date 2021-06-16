SL18B: Shop and Hop, the Music Fest Line-up + more

The Second Life 18th birthday celebrations are almost upon us, and while news in advance of the event has been scarce this year, the Moles and the Lab have been busy with things.
On Tuesday, June 15th, Strawberry Linden issued a note card to members of the SLB Press Group, providing a short update and links (including the Birthday Calendar – see below), with a focus on the upcoming SL18B Shop and Hop event. A blog post was also issued later on Tuesday, highlighting the Music Fest and the Birthday Calendar directly.
Shop and Hop
The SL18B Shop and Hop event is perhaps the largest S&H event thus far held, featuring no fewer than 16 regions and 320 creators offering a 20% or more discount on items and a free (non-group) gift for shoppers.
Dates
- Public access to Shop and Hop, 09:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 through until July 6th, 2021.
- Early access for Second Life Birthday Group members from 09:00 SLT on Wednesday, June 16th, 2021.
Shop and Hop SLurls
Note these SLurls will be available on Wednesday, June 16th for members of the Second Life Birthday Group, and from 09:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th for everyone:
|Aurelian
|Chickory
|Dahlia
|Frosted
|Gleaming
|Gilded
|Golden
|Halcyon
|Hollyhock
|Jubilant
|Lupine
|Poppy
|Snapdragon
|Snowflake
|Sugarplum
|Tinseled
A full list of participating creators with direct SLurls to there S&H stores is available here.
Music Fest
The Music Fest will kick-off at 13:00 SLT on Thursday, June 17th, and conclude at 19:00 SLT on Saturday, June 19th. It will feature 25 artists, with the line-up as follows:
|Time (SLT)
|June 17th
|June 18th
|June 19th
|09;00
|Gates Open
|—
|Randy De Lucia
|10;00
|—
|—
|KATIA
|11:00
|Opening Ceremony
|—
|SpiritLed
|Noon
|—
|Seli Blackmore
|Semina
|13:00
|Milan Zepp
|Toxie
|Skye Galaxy
|14:00
|Rogue Galaxy and The Tiny Rebel Band
|Staring At The Sun
|Fly Kugin
|15:00
|Oblee
|Dandy Pianoman
|Marqs DeSade
|16:00
|Maximillion Kleene
|Mimi Carpenter
|Dude
|17;00
|Erik Kottzen
|Ruvilyn Gatchie
|Effinjay
|18:00
|Joaquin Gustav
|Wytchwhisper Sadofsky
|Gabriel da Silva
|19:00
|—
|Gabriella Rothschild
|—
|20:00
|—
|Kendall Jigsaw
|—
The venue for the Music Fest will be the SL18B Live Stage – the SLurl will be available when SL18B opens.
Second Life Birthday Calendar
The Second Life Birthday Calendar provides a full breakdown of events -note again that all times are SLT.
Destination Guide links
Note some of these may not be available until Thursday, June 17th: