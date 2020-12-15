2020 SUG meeting week #51

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 15th Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting.
Server Updates
Deployments in week #50 got a little confusing, with both SLS (Main) and some RC (Magnum) RC channel servers updated to release 553685, with the remainder of the simulators being updated to the same release on Tuesday, December 15th. At the SUG, Rider linden explained the situation thus:
So let’s see. We ended up having one extra set of rolls on Friday and then again today to catch the last of the stragglers. It was basically just an internal configuration change to help support uplift. I’m confident that that was the final roll of the year.
SL Viewer
The Start of the week has seen no change to the current crop of official viewers, leaving them as follows:
- Current release viewer version 6.4.11.551711, formerly Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer promoted on November 12 – No Change.
- Release channel cohorts:
- Dawa Maintenance RC Viewer, version 6.4.12.553053, released December 3.
- Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.12.552100, November 12.
- Project viewers:
- Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.12.552224, December 4.
- Simple Cache project viewer, version 6.4.11.551403, issued on November 12.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, October 26.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9, 2019.
- Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22, 2019.
- 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16, 2019.
In Brief
- Map tiles are still not being regularity updated, however the Lab both identified the cause of the issue and a possible fix, however, it now seems probable this will not be deployed until after the holiday break.
- The updates to Group chat made over the last day or so should not be seen as a “complete fix” for issues. Rather, it is intended to hopefully improve things for at least some who have experienced problems,with further work to come, with Oz Linden noting:
There is no doubt that group chat needs additional work. We have recently resolved some problems that we were able to diagnose, but more work will be needed as soon as we can devote some time to it.
- It is possible that post-Uplift, EEP might see some further work, including an adjustment to the default Mainland ambient lighting.