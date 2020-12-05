RFL Christmas Expo 2020 in Second Life

The annual RFL Christmas Expo opened its gates on December 4th, 2020, and will run through until December 13th in support of The American Cancer Society and RFL of SL.

Located on fourteen regions (including the Linden Homes preview region (to the north of The American Cancer Society region) and the Linden Lights of Hope region adjacent to the main Lights of Hope region, this year’s expo once again offers a wide range of shopping opportunities, entertainment and more, all presented around the theme Christmas Memories. As with 2019, all funds raised during the event will go towards supporting The American Cancer Society’s Childhood Cancer initiatives,where they will be used in support, research and palliative efforts to help children with cancer.,

Over 200 merchants from all fields are participating in this year’s event, which includes daily entertainment at the Holly Jolly Café featuring a mix of live performances and DJs. The schedule of entertainment provides a day-by-day breakdown of the 100 hours of live entertainers, DJs and dance performances. which include live performers and DJs, all of which culminates in the Holidays of Hope Gala Ball. However, some of the highlights of the event are listed below.

Special Events and Activities

This year’s Expo includes a number of special events and activities, including:

The Christmas Expo Holiday Market: Back for its 6th year, this outdoor shopping event features 80 merchants for 2020,all offering a variety of shopping options, and you can take a look at the special items that are available.

This year the Market includes a Kids Holiday Market section in Christmas Morning, the the special kids region, and there is also a home décor market for all your needs, indoor and out.

Holiday Raffles: this year sees the Expo offer two raffles:

The Big Holiday Shopping Raffle presents two lucky winner the opportunity to gain a super goodie bag of gift certificates and prizes. Tickets can be purchased through the raffle kiosks at L$100 each or three for L$200. The prize draw will take place at 18:30 SLT on Sunday, December 13th, 2020 at the Holly Jolly Café.

The Daily Holiday Shopping Raffle can be found at the Holly Jolly Café, with prizes valued at between L$250 and L$1,000. Tickets are L$50 each or three for L$100, with daily draws at 19:00 SLT at the Holly Jolly Café.

Note that all certificates are transferable, and so make great Christmas Gifts, and all proceeds go directly to the American Cancer Society Childhood Cancer Initiative.

Auctions:

The Silent Auction : opening on Saturday December 4th, the prizes this year include gift cards with values between L$500 and L$5,000, a home with a pool, merchant mega gift boxes, a winter gown fatpack, an Animesh fatpack. Bidding runs through until 17:00 SLT on Sunday, December 13th, 2020, with winners announced at the Holly Jolly Café, starting at 17:15 SLT on Sunday, December 15th.

: opening on Saturday December 4th, the prizes this year include gift cards with values between L$500 and L$5,000, a home with a pool, merchant mega gift boxes, a winter gown fatpack, an Animesh fatpack. Bidding runs through until 17:00 SLT on Sunday, December 13th, 2020, with winners announced at the Holly Jolly Café, starting at 17:15 SLT on Sunday, December 15th. Linden Auction items : The chance to bid on three special Linden prizes: An exclusive Linden Home Package, including a 6 Month Premium Membership; a Private Bellisseria lot with their choice of a Linden Home. The ability to create a New Linden Last Name to be added to the list of choices for new members. To Name a Future Bellisseria Region (3 Available).

: The chance to bid on three special Linden prizes: Breedable Auctions: There will be a number of Breedable auctions throughout the Expo, including a One of a Kind auction.

Lights of Hope: once again Second Life’s premier builders are joining the SL Christmas Expo to present the 3rd Annual Lights of Hope Home Decoration Contest. Each of the builders has decorated the outside of one of their stunning houses in holiday style and brought it to the Expo. Stroll the Holiday Road neighbourhood at the Expo and vote for your favourites by donation to the American Cancer Society kiosk in front of each home! 100% of all donations go directly to the American Cancer Society.

Also be sure to pop over to the Real Estate Office in the neighbourhood where some of the builders have graciously placed out their entry home for sale in an American Cancer Society Christmas Expo vendor.

The 11th Annual Holidays of Hope Ball: will take place between 13:00 and 18:00 SLT on Sunday, December 13th, focused on the event theme of Christmas Memories. Sponsored by T1Radio, this formal ball is open to all Second Life residents, and will feature live entertainment by FlyQueen, together with the sounds of the season with Madelyn Majestic and Trader Whiplash.

New Linden Homes preview: catch the new Linden Homes theme that in a special preview (read more here).

As well as the above, the Expo this year includes: a gacha, a snowman building contest, Santa’s sleigh ride, and photos with Santa – which this year includes the chance to pose with the Lab’s Vice President of Product Operations, Patch Linden, on Wednesday, December 9th between 13:00 and 15:00 SLT.

Thus, there is a huge amount to see and do at the Expo, so be sure to check out the official website for more information.

SLurls and Links

All regions rated Moderate.