Previewing The Dickens Project 2020

The Dickens Project, a seasonal celebration of the life, times and work of Charles Dickens with a focus on what is perhaps his most famous story, A Christmas Carol, officially opens to the public on Friday, December 4th 2020.

An annual event since 2012 (and which grew out of a special presentation made in 2008), the Dickens Project offers an annual mix of reading, storytelling, music, events and activities, each year introducing something new to the mix to add a little more magic for visitors to enjoy – and 2020 is no exception.

Organised by Seanchai Library, The Dickens Project presents visitors with an immersive environment evocative of Victorian England in Dickens’ time and which is both home to settings from A Christmas Carol and stage upon which a range of events and activities take place throughout the Project’s month-long run. This year, as one of the elements, a second region is added to be mix, offering visitors even more to explore and discover.

Every year The Dickens Project intentionally blends the familiar features of previous years with new things waiting to be discovered. It helps our loyal visitors feel like they are coming home, gets them excited about what’s new, and encourages them to share the experience with their friends. That’s our goal. Each year the Dickens Project is just a little different. This year, with a second region, there is a lot that is fresh and new. Caledonia Skytower, Seanchai Library

The project’s programme of events runs on a weekly basis, with activities for each week announced via the project’s calendar page. However, highlights include:

Two scenic regions to explore and enjoy.

Over 60 hours of live music, spoken word, dance events and performances.

Opportunities for both RP and Non-RP guests.

Dozens of performers, presenters, and special guests including Patch Linden himself.

Educational and interpretive content featuring different aspects of Victorian life.

Horse rambler tour, rideable horses and carts, and a hot air balloon ride.

Idle Rogue Productions with a new edition of their Midnight Dinner show.

Misfit Dance & Performance Arts present A Very Misfit Christmas. The “new for 2020 elements” include:



Two regions.

The Victorian Horse Experience & The Mine Interactive.

Virtuoso Performing Arts presents Beatrix Potter.

SL Hawks Aerobatics Ghost Flights of Christmas. – an air show based A Christmas Carol, to be performed over the waters of Dickens Harbour.



– an air show based A Christmas Carol, to be performed over the waters of Dickens Harbour. Invitational and Open Art Shows. The Dickens Project is also very much a community event, and in respect of this, the 2020 Edition will include Radio Riel, and Innsmouth SL, whilst The Community Virtual Library will feature aspects of Victorian life from clothing, workers conditions, Dickens in Spanish, to The London Exhibition, in a dedicated information district. For those wishing to explore more of Victorian life, there are the interactive experiences The Horse in Victorian London and The Mine, with the latter including a ride through a mine with Sultan the pit pony and his coal carts – “Sultan” being the name of one of the last pit ponies in Wales.

Of course, no edition of the The Dickens Project would be complete without Carol Week, which sees a part of A Christmas Carol read each day in a “story tour” that visits the corresponding parts of the main Project region that have been inspired by those same parts of the story. This week of readings culminates in a further Project tradition, The Big Read, a relay-style reading of all of Dickens’ novella, featuring the voices of up to 12 storytellers. This year taking place on Sunday, December 20th, at noon (SLT), The Big Read follows the equally popular Fezziwig’s Ball, which for 2020 will take place in the Opera House on Saturday, December 19th.

A further new aspect to this year’s Edition are the special art shows. the first of these, the Open Art Show is currently accepting requests to participate from Second Life artists, and you can read more about this in The Dickens Project 2020: call for artists, with applications being accepted through until December 13th.

The second art event – the Invitational Show – opens on Saturday, December 5th, at 14:00 SLT, and features the 2D and 3D art of CybeleMoon, Iris Okiddo and Silas Merlin, who present images and sculptures evocative of the Victorian era and its winters, and a small collection from yours truly that recalls past Dickens Project events.

To keep up-to-date on the Project and its daily events, be sure to keep an eye on the Seanchai Library website and the Dickens Project calendar.

About Seanchai Library

Seanchai Library (pronounced Shawn-a-kee, which means “Storyteller” in Irish Gaelic.) was founded in March of 2008 in Second Life. The program remains dedicated to promoting the power of stories to transform and inspire through live voice presentations: “We bring stories of all kinds to life, in Second Life and other virtual worlds.”

In presenting The Dickens Project 2020 Edition, Seanchai Library acknowledge the support and sponsorship of Linden Lab and the particular support of Patch Linden and the Land Team.

Links and SLurls

Note that The Dickens Project regions are rated Moderate. Note that SLurls will be available for use from 07:00 SLT on Friday, December 4th.