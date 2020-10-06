2020 Simulator User Group week #41 summary (w/uplift)

The following notes were taken from the October 6th Simulator User Group meeting.

Simulator Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for news and updates.

There are currently no planned deployments for week #41. An RC update that had been planned had to be pulled after QA found an issue when attempting to uploading items that had been previously uploaded and edited.

This means that Some RC regions should be started during the Wednesday, October 7th deployment window, but they will not receive any updates.

SL Viewer

There have been no updates to the current list of official viewers, leaving the pipelines as follows:

Current release viewer :Love Me Render #4 (EEP fixes), version 6.4.9.549455, released September 24th, promoted September 28th – No Change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549752, issued October 1st. Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549686, October 1st.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.10.549690, October 1st. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22nd, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17th, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16th, 2019.



Cloud Uplift

More regions on the main (Agni) grid are being noted as being on AWS (see my previous TPV Developer meeting and CCUG meeting notes). As a result some are (prematurely) proclaiming this to be a sign that “the end of the uplift work is in sight”; however, Oz Linden sobered such statements, commenting:

I’m not sure that we’re at the beginning of the end … but we’re past the end of the beginning.

To which Mazidox Linden added:

We’re currently running some tests with production data on AWS regions, yep. … There are definitely some outstanding issues we’re aware of, and more we’re probably not (yet) that we’re trying to shake out.



One aspect of the current situation is that while there may be some regions with associated experiences running via AWS, the core data handling for experiences still lies within the Lab’s co-lo facility; this may affect the experience performance in those regions, but should be rectified as the uplift work continues.

In terms of when specific aspects of the uplift will be “completed” (remembering that LL is looking to have a majority of the work done by year-end), Oz Linden further commented:

We’re lifting as quickly as we can, consistent with checking for problems. So far it’s going better than expected, but making any prediction would jinx it.

In Brief

The Jejina region (old-style Linden Homes) has been reported as having “weird” EEP settings that are out of sync with the surrounding regions, and also has a odd Map tile. The exact cause is unknown. Anyone seeing similar oddities in Mainland EEP settings / Map tiles should contact support.

A large swath of Satori suffered significant issues with regions staying up during a 24-hour period over the weekend. Exact cause is unknown, but the issue now appears resolved.