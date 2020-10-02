2020 TPVD meeting week #40: summary (more cloud uplift)

The following notes are taken from the TPV Developer meeting held on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. These meetings are generally held every other week, unless otherwise noted in any given summary. The embedded video is provided to Pantera – my thanks to her for recording and providing it. Time stamps are included with the notes will open the video at the point(s) where a specific topic is discussed. Note these summaries are not intended to be a full reporting on all topics discussed, but focus on those items that are more directly user-facing.

This was an exception brief meeting, with some discussion in chat, so please refer to the video as well.

Cloud Uplift – Agni

[0:06-3:39]

In my CCUG meeting summary, I noted that regions running on AWS are starting to appear on the main grid (Agni).

Commenting on progress of the Uplift project at the start of the meeting, Oz Linden indicated the Testylvania region (a restricted access region intended for testing purposes) is also running via AWS. It is regarded as “feature complete”, and the region is specifically available to TPV viewer developer for compatibility testing.

Any TPV developers who cannot access the region should contact one of Mazidox, Maestro or Kyle Linden.

It addition, Oz noted:

We currently have several dozen regions [on Agni] running uplifted, some of them user-accessible and some not. We will be ramping that up over the next few weeks. … At some point we will be moving the regular RC [deployments] there as well, but we’re not quite ready for that yet due to back-end considerations that shouldn’t affect users directly … But one of the ways you can ask for trouble when dealing with computer programmes is by saying it “shouldn’t” do something. Oz Linden, TPV Developer Meeting, October 2nd

There may be a issue with attachments ghosting more frequently when teleporting between two regions running on AWS, but this has yet to be confirmed / a bug report raised.

SL Viewer News

[2:45-6:08]

As per may SUG and CCUG meeting updates, the current official viewer pipelines are as follows:

Current release viewer :Love Me Render #4 (EEP fixes), version 6.4.9.549455, released September 24, promoted September 28th.

Release channel cohorts: Cachaça Maintenance RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549752, issued October 1st. Mesh uploader RC viewer, version 6.4.10.549686, October 1st.

Project viewers: Project Jelly project viewer (Jellydoll updates), version 6.4.10.549690, October 1st. Custom Key Mappings project viewer, version 6.4.5.544079, June 30th. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, December 9th, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, November 22nd, 2019. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.3.2.530836, September 17th, 2019. Covers the re-integration of Viewer Profiles. 360 Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, July 16th, 2019.



General Viewer Notes

With the promotion of the LMR #4 viewer, the graphics team are turning to other graphics / rendering projects. Note that LMR #4 appears to resolve the issue of the large performance hit linden Water has on EEP viewers.

The next viewer liable for promotion is likely to be the Mesh Uploader RC viewer, most likely in week #42 (commencing Monday, October 12th, 2020).

An upcoming series of viewers will be focused on UI improvements. /one of the aims of this work will be to overcome some of the long-standing viewer issues, as well as adding some new features.

For the project viewers: The Legacy Profiles viewer is still awaiting the back-end changes. The Custom Key Mapping viewer has not had a lot of feedback, and as a result is being considered for update to RC status. The remaining project viewer are unlikely to change in the short-term.



In Brief

[8:10-8:45] There are concerns among some Mac users on older hardware over their upgrade path with Apple’s announcement of a move to using ARM-based CPUs. LL is trying to get hold of an ARM-based test system directly from Apple to enable them to carry out in-depth investigation / testing.