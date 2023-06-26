Linden Lab launches SecondLifeTime Premium and SecondLifeTime Premium Plus

Update: following the publication of this article, Linden Lab published their own official announcement blog post.

On Monday, June 26th, Linden Lab announced a pair of “limited availability lifetime memberships”, wherein Second Life users have the opportunity to make a one-time payment to Linden Lab in return for a “lifetime” membership to Second Life based on either the Premium Account type or the Premium Plus account type.

Offered as a part of the Second Life 20th Birthday celebrations, these memberships are described by Linden Lab as follows:

For Second Life’s 20th birthday, we will be offering a limited number of lifetime memberships for both Premium and Premium Plus! This will give Residents who upgrade to this membership type the benefits of a Premium or Premium Plus membership for the lifetime of their account! You can see a comprehensive list of what Premium and Premium Plus Memberships are being granted on a first come first serve basis. – Part of the LifeTime Memberships announcement

In short, these accounts:

Feature a one-off payment.

Provide all of the benefits applicable to either the Premium Account subscription package or the Premium Plus Account subscription package, depending on which LifeTime membership is applied for. The currently list of benefits for each account type can be found here.

Cost: US $749.00 at the time of upgrade for SecondLifeTime Premium. US $1,749.00 at the time of upgrade for SecondLifeTime Premium Plus.

Are limited to: 200 applications for SecondLifeTime Premium. 20 applications for SecondLifeTime Premium Plus.

Will remain in effect: Even if the account holder cancels their membership – if they re-join later, they will be able to continue with their Second LifeTime membership. As long as Second Life remains operational.

Due to there nature, LifeTime memberships: May not be available to upgrade to other account types (e.g. from SecondLifeTime Premium to Premium Plus). However, requests for upgrade can be submitted via support ticket for case-by-case review. Will not be available for downgrade, but will become the base-level membership account type for the holder.

Are being granted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For further details, visit the official support announcement page.

How To Apply

Applications can be made by Support Ticket only.

Go to the Second Life Support portal.

Click the orange Submit A Ticket button on the top right of any page of the support portal, and sign in if you have not already.

button on the top right of any page of the support portal, and sign in if you have not already. In the support ticket form, select the ticket type Account Issue , and choose Request SecondLifetime Premium Account from the second drop down that appears.

, and choose from the second drop down that appears. Select which membership type you would like – SecondLifeTime Premium or SecondLifeTime Premium Plus .

or . Check the box that states, I accept the fee. This will be required for support ticket submission, and will allow your membership to be processed as quickly as possible.

This will be required for support ticket submission, and will allow your membership to be processed as quickly as possible. Fill out any additional necessary details in the description section (e.g. if you have recently renewed either your Premium or Premium Plus subscription, add the date of renewal) and click Submit .

. Allow up to 10 business days for Second LifeTime membership support ticket requests to be processed.

