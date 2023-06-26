Of art, embryos and the Solstice in Second Life

It was back to Psygallery, operated and curated by Twister Grut in mid-June for me, this time to view another pairing of exhibitions within the gallery spaces by two very different artists. While each is entirely independent of the other, they nevertheless might be seen as being linked by a thread of – well, life (or at least, within the context of celebrating life).

Within the two-level main hall of PsyGallery sits Embryos by TerraMerhyem. No liner notes are provided for this selection of work, spanning as it does both static and animated pieces. However, given it is by Terra, you can expect it to be nothing short of expressive, and each of the pieces visually engaging. The one set of notes that are provided come in the form of reminders on the floor of each level within the gallery that Advanced Lighting Model should be enabled (Preferences → Graphics → make sure the option is checked) in order to see the works at their best.

For most of us, the term embryo most likely brings to mind the stage of human life following fertilisation through until the ninth week after conception, with mental images of of the growing embryo lying within the womb as it commences its journey towards / into life. Some of this is perhaps evident in the static pieces presented here by Terra, showing as they do male and female human forms contained within protective spheres, like embryos within the womb. However, give that the figures in their spheres are fully-formed adults means this is not an artistic treatise on life per se; rather it is perhaps more of a comment on the fact that from beginning to end, life is a continuous process of growth, maturation, change and – for all of its gregarious opportunities – ultimately isolated and individual.

That no influence is exerted by the artist on how we opt to interpret these pieces, thus leaving us free to interpret them as some form of commentary – per the above – or purely as purely visually engaging, highly creative and imaginative pieces of art similarly enhances the appeal of the 2D pieces; allowing each to be taken as a whole unto itself, or – in the case of four of the pieces – artistic pairings.

Similarly, how we interpret the animated pieces, which mix 2D and 3D creations, is left to out own processes of thought and reaction to art and design. Utilising geometry, images and colour to rich effect, these are pieces literally pulsating – one might say beating with the rhythm of a healthy heart – in a manner which is strikingly beautiful whilst still carrying that suggestion of life and change we might opt to see as a possible message within the static pieces, through both the regularity of their pulsations and their gently repeating motions.

On the uppermost level of the gallery, and reached via the teleport board is Summer Solstice, a series of images by Canaris Restless offered as a visual essay on the subject of the titular event and how it is viewed by different cultures, past and present.

As Canaris notes, the Summer Solstice has been, and remains for many, a time of new beginnings, and / or renewal of life and growth; a time when all that is good about life is celebrated as the cycle of life moves ever forward; and within this might be ween the thread linking both of these exhibitions into something of a themed whole, if one chooses to do so.

The smaller of the two installations, Summer Solstice is marked by Canaris’ elegant photography captured within Second Life and by free-standing displays of (literally) heliocentric art reminding us of the reality that the Sun – whilst perhaps not worshipped as once it was – truly remains the most prominent giver of life for our world.

Two very visually engaging exhibitions by two very different artists they many, but Embryos and Summer Solstice do compliment one another in terms of potential themes and ideas, so do be sure to see both when visiting.

SLurl Details

PsyGallery (Charm, rated Adult)

