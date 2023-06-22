SL20B Sweepstakes in Second Life offer impressive prizes

So, around 30 minutes after I publish my unofficial guide to SL20B, an e-mail arrives announcing the SL20B Sweepstakes – something which I admit I’d missed when visiting the event’s Welcome Area.

Why is this newsworthy? Because the prizes – particularly for those in the United States – are pretty impressive, including as they do:

A physical world Chevrolet Bolt EV car (US residents only).

A physical world Asus high-end gaming laptop (US Residents only).

A Second Life Lifetime Premium membership.

A 1 Year Premium Plus membership.

DAILY 1 Year Premium membership.

No purchases are necessary to enter the sweepstakes, just a visit to the SL20B Welcome Area during the festivities, and click on one (or both, in the case of US residents) Sweepstakes kiosks.

There are also a couple of official web pages providing more information and rules, and which run a clock giving the time remaining to enter:

So why not give it a go – the Daily Premium prizes are worth a visit on their own, to say nothing of the rest. Just expect the Welcome Area to be busy!

Advertisement