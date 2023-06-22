SL20B Sweepstakes in Second Life offer impressive prizes

Posted on by Inara Pey
via Linden Lab

So, around 30 minutes after I publish my unofficial guide to SL20B, an e-mail arrives announcing the SL20B Sweepstakes  – something which I admit I’d missed when visiting the event’s Welcome Area.

Why is this newsworthy? Because the prizes  – particularly for those in the United States – are pretty impressive, including as they do:

  • A physical world Chevrolet Bolt EV car (US residents only).
  • A physical world Asus high-end gaming laptop (US Residents only).
  • A Second Life Lifetime Premium membership.
  • A 1 Year Premium Plus membership.
  • DAILY 1 Year Premium membership.

No purchases are necessary to enter the sweepstakes, just a visit to the SL20B Welcome Area during the festivities, and click on one (or both, in the case of US residents) Sweepstakes kiosks.

The National (US residents only) and Global (US residents + rest of the world) Sweepstakes kiosks at the SL20B Welcome Area

There are also a couple of official web pages providing more information and rules, and which run a clock giving the time remaining to enter:

A screen cap of part of the official Global Sweepstakes website for SL20B

So why not give it a go – the Daily Premium prizes are worth a visit on their own, to say nothing of the rest. Just expect the Welcome Area to be busy!

Advertisement

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

Have any thoughts?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.