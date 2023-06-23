Cruising on a Domino in Second Life

In 2021 Spartaco Zemenis sent me – entirely unprompted – a copy of the Moon Shadow motor cruiser he developed and sells alongside of Dogma9 under their respective winLab and Dogma9 Brands. While this was done in no expectation of a review but as a simple “thank you”, I found the boat so enjoyable to use, I ended up customising it and writing a review anyway (which those interested can read in Riding a Moon Shadow in Second Life). Within that review, I noted that the Moon Shadow – which I rechristened Moondancer after re-painting / texturing it – was the largest boat I’d driven / owned in Second Life.

Well, that record has now been broken! Recently, Spartaco forwarded me the latest version of the Moon Shadow, together with a copy of the 86′ Domino, a super yacht also built in collaboration with Dogma9 and available through their respective stores. At roughly 1.6 times the length and almost half as wide again as the Moon Shadow (so around 37 metres in overall length and 9 metres across the beam), it is now by far the largest boat I’m ever likely to own in SL!

The size of the boat is perhaps reflected in both its LI and price. By default, it tops out in motoring mode at 324 LI, although this can increase with various options (such as meals) are rezzed out as well, while the cost is a possible “eep!” inducing L$15,000 via the Marketplace, or L$12,000 if purchased in-world. However, for this, you do get a considerable amount of bang-for-(Linden) buck in what is a genuinely stylish yacht.

Inspired by the luxury vessels produced by Italy’s Riva brand in the physical world – a brand somewhat popular among mesh model makers – the Domino draws directly on the Riva 86′ Domino to offer keen SL boating enthusiasts with a vessel which looks good, is packed with options, has a high level of script optimisation, and – I can say having handled it out on Blake Sea at speed across multiple east-west-east crossings (admittedly with only me on-board) and more gently through the channels and waterways of Second Norway – is an exceptionally agile vessel which handles itself very well.

In all three decks are provided on the boat, the uppermost forming the large flying bridge, with driver / pilot’s station seating up to three, and with a very large pair of sunbeds behind the cockpit area. Steps accessed via a floor hatch to one side provide access to the main deck, which comprises an over-the-stern outdoor seating area where lunch might be taken, and which provides access to the swimming / diving fantail and (empty) jetski garage / dive equipment store below.

Forward of this stern deck is the main day cabin, fully furnished and with the main cockpit to the front of this (control of the boat auto-switches between here and the flying bridge on the touch of a console button). Three points of access from the main deck provide access to the lower deck (one either side of the main cockpit, one within the rear deck area, hidden inside what appears to be a storage locker). The lower deck is split into two fully furnished double bedrooms, a galley, a bathroom, and a small seating area within the fore-and-aft companionway. Forward of the day cabin, and reached via sliding doors is the forward sun deck and sleeping area, and the boat’s bows. And this is just scratching at the bare bones.

Other features include:

The ability to carry up to 15 avatars (region crossings allowing!).

Fully functioning television media centres and laptop.

Animation and poses systems both built-in to the furnishings and via control panels located in various cabins, for a total of 250 couples animations and 120 single multi-function animations, with avatar movement between seats without the need to stand up.

150 interactive objects, including: A selection of meals that can be rezzed on the main deck table and drinks and snacks that can be rezzed from the fridge. Items that can be rezzed when working at the galley. Working doors on rooms, closets, lockers, etc. Full projected lighting system for internal illumination. A working satellite ‘phone which allows the user to place calls (IMs) via a configurable list of recipients (and I would advise caution on using the default list of contacts 🙂 !).

Scripted dynamic control system that can be used to adjust boat handling (stability / performance balance) to suit your driving needs.

Automated resource management with manual override: when the engine is running, all scripts deemed unnecessary to motion / navigation are turned off to reduce the vessel’s simulator resource use.

The last two points are particularly useful when driving the Domino. With a 152 server load and 39.3 physics load, it is no lightweight when it comes to region crossings even without avatars and their associated loads, so minimising resource use and managing performance are important aspect in ensuring crossings are as smooth as possible.

HUDs

A key aspect to managing the Domino is the driver / pilot’s HUD. This provides access to the majority of the boat’s controls via clear icon buttons, with a second “page” for manually locking / unlocking individual sitting positions, whilst camera options can be selected from the presets at the top of the HUD. In order to work, the HUD needs to be synced to a copy of the boat. This is achieved by wearing / adding the HUD and then sitting on the boat as the driver. Once attached, the controls, although graphical, are pretty clear.

As well as e primary owner / driver’s HUD, the Domino is equipped with two additional HUDs:

A camera HUD available via tissue box like containers on the boat itself. These can provide passengers with a HUD offering the same camera options as the driver’s HUD, allowing them to shard the same experience in viewing a ride and to switch their camera position if they wish.

An owner’s flag HUD, allowing the boat’s flag to be customised. This is pre-loaded with a number of national flags, but owners can also drop their own flag designs into it, either in one of the three spare slot, or in one of the used slots, if there is a particular pre-set flag option they won’t use. Clicking the HUD (when synched to the boat in the same manner as the driver’s HUD) will then apply the flag texture to the faces of the flag.

General Handling

The controls are the usual: ↑ and ↓ for the throttle, with ↓ beyond 0 engaging reverse, while ← and → control steering (with the WS and AD handling these respectively for those preferring letter keys for movement). In addition – and a useful capability in a vessel of this size – is the inclusion of fore-and-aft side thrusters. Providing the throttle is set to 15% or below, pressing SHIFT-→ or SHIFT-← will push the entire boat sideways, allowing it to ease alongside piers for mooring.

The two driving positions (main cabin and flying bridge) have buttons that will move the driver between them – including when the boat is in motion. I’m not sure how much value my experience holds for region crossings, given I’ve only taken the Domino out on my own. However, for my more extensive testing, I did take it from the south-east corner of Second Norway up through and around the islands to the Blake Sea Channel at moderate to low speeds, prior to turning on the taps from Vest onwards for two full-throttle runs across Blake Sea into the waters of Nautilus and back, as well as a loop of Blake Sea at varying throttle speeds prior to mooring at Blake Sea – Sirens Isle alongside (serendipitously) the “Dogma version” of the Domino. I encountered a few moments of crossing stutter along the way and some issues of the camera not being sure of what it should be doing, but both boat and camera quickly sorted themselves out without any need on my part to cut power or do anything else, so nothing of the experience was lost.

Were I to sum-up my experience with the boat, albeit it over less than half-a-dozen trips (two of them reasonably long-distance, it would be “smooth and pretty much perfect”. But again, that is boating with no more than two on-board, and only myself during the longer / faster rides.

Customisation

Textures for the boat are supplied in two packs contained within the Notecard manual. These can be copied to inventory and the textures downloaded for modding. However, I would note this is something that could potentially be improved; while the textures are split between interior and exterior, the labelling is not the friendliest (e.g. “86_Dimino_Int_101”; “86_Domino_Ext_006”, etc.). This can make matching some of the textures with their locations on the boat a little more complicated than it perhaps needs to be (why couldn’t “86_Dimino_Int_101” simply be called Something like “Domino_Int_Bathroom”?). Givingn a hint of location might be tricky with some elements of the external textures, given the way they are split along the hull mesh to maintain correct scaling when applied – but it would perhaps allow those attempting to mod the boat with a greater level of confidence than “texture X” really does match “panel Y” rather than a 100% reliance on Eyeball Mk 1.

Elsewhere, the boat can be additionally customised through the linking of parts and items. The manual spells out the cautionary notes in doing this (which are minimal), and as noted above, there are some 3rd party creators supplying elements for the Domino – search “86′ Domino” on the MP. Just how much customisation the boat will take in terms of linking additional elements to it needs to be considered; the linkset count is already at 248 objects, so there’s not a lot of overhead to play with.

General Feedback

As I mentioned earlier, I’m no fan of big cruisers and yachts in SL, some of which can look (to me) to be ridiculously oversized. However, I do like both the Moon Shadow and the 86′ Domino -with the latter perhaps outdoing the former simply because of this sleek looks, despite its much increased size. Niggles-wise, there is the labelling of textures noted above, and the LOD models have been perhaps a little compromised other than for the high detail model. However, neither of these are going to stop those on board the boat from really appreciating it.

I’m not sure if it is me or tweaking to the scripts, but the 86′ Domino also seems to handle better at low speeds and the Moon Shadow; for a boat of its size it managed some of the narrower channels around Second Norway with aplomb, particularly those crossed by the little drawbridge style road bridges (well, “little” when compared to the 86′ Domino!), making the experience of trying to shoehorn this big a boat through channels its perhaps not designed for an actual pleasure. At speed, it becomes very responsive without once feeling like it is about to get away from you.

Overall, for those looking for a luxury yacht that handles well and is packed with features, the 86′ Domino is well worth looking at. It’s not a boat I’d use regularly, simply because of my predisposition towards smaller vessels. It would be nice if the boat could be offered with a time-limited demo for those wishing to try it, given the price Had this not been gifted, it would have been the biggest barrier for me in considering a purchase), but for the large boat enthusiast in SL, it’s unlikely the 86′ Domino sill disappoint.

My sincere thanks to Spartaco for his generosity.

