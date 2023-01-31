2023 SL SUG meetings week #5 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, January 31st, 2023 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
- On Tuesday, January 31st 2023, the simhosts on the Main SLS channel were updated with simulator release 577734, comprising both the HTTP custom headers update described above andthe updates previously deployed to BlueSteel and Le Tigre in week #3), comprising: stability improvements, fixes for a number of bugs, including the one preventing 30-second sound loops from being played back, and introduces new functions to the LSL API to allow for sound playback across any prim in a linkset. The new LSL functions include:
- On Wednesday, February 1st, 2023, the RC channels should be updated with simulator release 577942. This version adds additional LSL functions for generating RSA and HMAC hashes, and another for replacing a substring of a string, as well as augmenting some existing functions with new parameters.
- Leviathan has written a wiki page talking about how to do Java Web Tokens from LSL.
- Detailed documentation to follow.
Available Official Viewers
This list reflects the current status of available official viewers on January 24th, 2023:
- Release viewer: Maintenance P (Preferences, Position and Paste) RC viewer version 6.6.8.576863 Monday, December 12, 2022 – No change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Maintenance R RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577678, January 30.
- Maintenance (Q)uality RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577581, January 18, 2023.
- Performance Floater / Auto-FPS RC viewer, version 6.6.9.577251, January 4, 2023.
- Project viewers:
- PBR Materials project viewer, version 7.0.0.577780, January 25, 2023 – this viewer will only function on the following Aditi (beta grid) regions: Materials1; Materials Adult and Rumpus Room 1 through 4.
- Puppetry project viewer, version 6.6.8.576972, December 8, 2022.
In Brief
- Removing the LSO bytecode compiler (non-Mono) / forcing all compilers to use Mono:
- While this would make it easier for LL to improve the language, after hearing back that LSO was still heavily used (and the uses that it’s put too), nothing is likely to be changed until after BUG-233084 has been implemented.
- Even then, LSO may not be entirely turned off.
- The above sparked a discussion on BUG-227303 “collisions makes a script stop running and revert its mono status”, float points, script compiling, and more. Please refer to the video for more.
- Rider Linden is looking into trying to fix BUG-233015 “Objects will fail to rez or attach if LinkSetData has any key/value containing certain characters”, which is seen as an encoding dependency issue.
- This could lead to a breakage in LSD (Linkset Data) during any fix deployment, as servers using the older formatting will not be able to read the newer formatting.
- A possible way to avoid this might be update decoding first, and deploy that, then fix the encoding issue.