Seanchai Library: Jan 29th – Feb 3rd, 2023 in Second Life

Monday, January 30th, 19:00: Lewis Padgett’s Open Secret

Lewis Padgett was the joint pseudonym of science fiction writing husband and wife Henry Kuttner and Catherine Lucille Moore (wrote wrote as C. L. Moore).

The name was formed by combining their mother’s maiden names, and was one of several pseudonyms the couple used (along with Lawrence O’Donnell and C. H. Liddell) – although they also worked together using their own names. Together, they are regarded as influential in bringing about the Golden Age of Science Fiction when they wrote for Astounding Science during the second World War. They were said to be so close that one would be able to continue writing where the other one left off.

As Lewis Padgett, the couple were known for many humorous science fiction short stories published in the 1940s and 1950s. Open Secret was a short story written by the pair in 1943,

Tuesday, January 31st, 19:00: Cold Clay

The second book in the Shady Hollow series, in which some long-buried secrets come to light, throwing suspicion on a beloved local denizen.

It’s autumn in Shady Hollow, and residents are looking forward to harvest feasts. But then a rabbit discovers a grisly crop: the bones of a moose.

Soon, the owner of Joe’s Mug is dragged out of the coffeeshop and questioned by the police about the night his wife walked out of his life–and Shady Hollow–forever. It seems like an open-and-shut case, but dogged reporter Vera Vixen doesn’t believe gentle Joe is a killer. She’ll do anything to prove his innocence. . .even if it means digging into secrets her neighbours would rather leave buried.

Wednesday, February 1st, 19:00: Seanchai Flicks

The Seanchai cinema space shares Halloween-themed video adventures.

Thursday, February 2nd, 19:00: Selections from The Crystal Cave

Born into a time shortly after the Romans have departed Britain, now once again divided into a series of kingdoms, Myrddin Emrys, also known as Merlin, is the illegitimate son of a Welsh princess, who refuses to name his father. Small for his age and often abused or neglected, Merlin occasionally has clairvoyant visions which, together with his unknown parentage cause him to be referred to as “the son of a devil” and “bastard child”.

After being taught to harness his abilities by the hermit, Galapas, Merlin eventually find his way to Brittany, who teaches him to use his psychic powers as well as his earthly gifts, Merlin eventually finds his way to Brittany and the court of Ambrosius Aurelianus, where he joins the war leader’s plans to invade Britain and defeat Vortigern and his Saxon allies, and unify the nation as its High King.

Discovering he is Ambrosius’s son, Merlin returns to Britain and is captured by Vortigern, who believes the only way his new fortress can remain standing is through the sacrifice of the “child with no father” – Merlin. The latter, however, discerns the real reason the walls of Vortigern’s fortress keep collapsing and plays into the king’s superstitious nature, and commences his life as a king’s advisor, even whilst seeking to support Ambrosius in his goal. Thus begins the adventures of a young boy who will eventually become the advisor to Britain’s Once And Future King.