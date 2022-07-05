2022 SUG meetings week #27 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Note: little discussed, as this was the summer solstice Party.
Server Deployments
For the latest updates and news, please refer to the simulator release thread in the forums.
- On Tuesday, July 5th, the SLS Main and Event channel servers were updated restarted without any simulator updates.
- On Wednesday, July 6th, servers on the Bluesteel the RC channel will be updated with an infrastructure change that shouldn’t have any user-visible impact.
Available Official Viewers
There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:
- Release viewer: version 6.6.0.571939 – formerly the Performance Improvements viewer, dated May 25th – no change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.1.572179, June 1.
- Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- General discussion of HTTP 5xx errors and the potential for having webpages built using LSL capable of paginating. A feature request Jira has been requested on the latter, so that the Lab can fully understand what is being sought & if possible.
