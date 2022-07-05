2022 SUG meetings week #27 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, June 28th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. They form a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Note: little discussed, as this was the summer solstice Party.

Server Deployments

On Tuesday, July 5th, the SLS Main and Event channel servers were updated restarted without any simulator updates.

On Wednesday, July 6th, servers on the Bluesteel the RC channel will be updated with an infrastructure change that shouldn’t have any user-visible impact.

Available Official Viewers

There have been no official viewer updates at the start of the week, leaving the current crop as:

Release viewer: version 6.6.0.571939 – formerly the Performance Improvements viewer, dated May 25th – no change.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself). Nomayo Maintenance RC (Maintenance N) viewer, version 6.6.1.572179, June 1. Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.6.571575, May 12.

Project viewers: Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.571296, May 10. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



In Brief

General discussion of HTTP 5xx errors and the potential for having webpages built using LSL capable of paginating. A feature request Jira has been requested on the latter, so that the Lab can fully understand what is being sought & if possible.

