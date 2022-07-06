This week with Seanchai Library – July 4th-8th

Seanchai Library

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Tuesday, July 5th

12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

19:00: The One and Only Bob

Intrepid canine Bob sets out on a dangerous journey in search of his long-lost sister with the help of his two best friends, Ivan and Ruby. As a hurricane approaches and time is running out, Bob finds courage he never knew he had and learns the true meaning of friendship and family.

In the tradition of timeless stories like Charlotte’s Web and Stuart Little, Katherine Applegate blends humour and poignancy to create an unforgettable story of friendship, family, and hope in this sequel to her 2013 Newbery Medal winner  The One and Only Ivan.

Read by Caledonia Skytower.

Wednesday, July 6th: Seanchai Flicks

A special for Star Wars month as the Seanchai cinema space plays host to videos and throw popcorn around!

Thursday, July 7th:

The Mandalorian

Shandon Loring reads the novelisation of the popular Disney+ original series.

Published by Inara Pey

Eclectic virtual world blogger with a focus on Second Life, VR, virtual environments and technology.

