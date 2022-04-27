2022 Raglan Shire Artwalk in Second Life: call to artists

The Raglan Shire Artwalk is one of the staples of the SL art calendar, and for 2022 the 15th Artwalk will take place between Sunday, May 15th and Sunday, June 19th, inclusive.

A popular event among artists and residents, the Artwalk can see over 150 artists displaying their work – 2D and 3D – across the regions of Raglan Shire. All the displays are open-air, with 2D art is displayed on hedgerows in and around the regions, while sculptures and 3D art is displayed in a number of designated areas, all of which allows visitors to both appreciate the art and explore the Shire regions.

A Call For Artists for the 2022 event has been issued for those wishing to participate, and key points about the exhibition are as follows:

It is a non-juried show.

Artists can display more than one piece if they wish. 2D (“flat” art pieces will be awarded a maximum of 15 LI, and individual pictures should be 1 prim, including the frame. 3D art (sculptures, etc.), will be awarded a maximum of 500 LI for up to three pieces of work. Artists are requested to state the LI per piece in their application. Sales of art are allowed.

Types of art supported by the show are: representations of RL photography, painting, drawing, printmaking, collage, and digital fine art that can be displayed on a prim; and SL photography, manipulated SL photography and SL sculpture.

Pictures of RL crafts, such as beadwork, leatherwork, etc., are not part of the show’s definition

All the above art forms are welcome, but should be rated PG / G – so no nudity, please!

Group membership will be required in order to display work.

Tip jars and floating text are not allowed.

Questions and enquiries should be forwarded via note card to Artwalk Director Karmagirl Avro, or Artwalk Assistants Kayak Kuu, Linn Darkwatch, or RaglanShireArtwalk Resident.

Those wishing to display their art should complete and submit the Raglan Shire Artwalk 2022 Registration Form by no later than 21:00 SLT on Tuesday, May 10th, 2022.

Event Dates

Tuesday, May 10th: applications close at 21:00 SLT.

Tuesday, May 10th: Notification of exhibit space location issued to artists – note that hedgerow space for 2D artists is on a “first come, first serve” basis.

Friday, May 13th (after 09:00 SLT) and Saturday May 14th: Artist set-up days.

Sunday, May 15th: Artwalk Opens.

Sunday, June 19th: Artwalk closes.

Sunday, June 19th (after 21:00 SLT) through Tuesday, June 21st: takedown of works.

