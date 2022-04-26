2022 SUG meetings week #17 summary

Nelipot, March 2022 – blog post

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment forum thread for the latest information.

  • Tuesday, April 26th saw the SLS Main channel restarted but without any new deployment, leaving all simulator on release 570305.
  • On Wednesday, 27th April:
    • The RC channel regions already on release 570936 (comprising under-the-hood improvements and fixes for some crash modes)  will be restarted without any deployment.
    • Those RC channel regions on simulator version 570305 will be updated to either release 570936 (above) or release 571166, which includes:
      • A new LSL function llGetVisualParams(). Returns a list of avatar appearance details for a given agent.
      • New options for llGetParcelDetails(): PARCEL_DETAILS_LANDING_POINT, PARCEL_DETAILS_LANDING_LOOKAT, PARCEL_DETAILS_TP_ROUTING, PARCEL_DETAILS_FLAGS, PARCEL_DETAILS_SCRIPT_DANGER.
      • New options for llGetObjectDetails(): OBJECT_MATERIAL, OBJECT_MASS, OBJECT_TEXT, OBJECT_REZ_TIME, OBJECT_LINK_NUMBER, OBJECT_SCALE, OBJECT_TEXT_COLOR, OBJECT_TEXT_ALPHA.
      • New options for llGetEnv(): “agent_limit_max”, “agent_reserved”, “agent_unreserved”.

Available Official Viewers

To Tuesday, April 26th:

  • The Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.5.570983 was released.
  • MFA RC viewer, updated to version 6.5.5.571282, bringing it to parity with the current release viewer.

The remaining official viewers are as follows:

  • Release viewer: version version 6.5.4.570575 – formerly the Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, promoted Monday, April 18 – No change.
  • Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
    • Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.570163, dated April 4, issued April 14(?).
  • Project viewers:
    • Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.569531, March 18.
    • Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
    • Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
    • Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.

In Brief

  • The fixes for off-line Group and Friend invites should be going to an RC update in week #18. This will likely be on a dedicated RC channel.
  • BUG-4245 “Feature Request: Prim property for blocking client-side interpolation (positioning, rotating or scaling) plus LSL constants for llGetStatus() & llSetStatus()” has been on the books for a while, and have now been re-opened for further consideration.
  • The majority of the meeting revolved around building efficiency, textures, scalable vector graphics (SVGs), object faces.
  • Mostly general discussions on possible options and requested features (e.g. BUG-230904). Please refer to the video below.

