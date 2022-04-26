2022 SUG meetings week #17 summary

The following summary notes were taken from the Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. It forms a summary of the items discussed and is not intended to be a full transcript. A video of the entire meeting is embedded at the end of the article for those wishing to review the meeting in full – my thanks to Pantera for recording it.
Server Deployments
Please refer to the server deployment forum thread for the latest information.
- Tuesday, April 26th saw the SLS Main channel restarted but without any new deployment, leaving all simulator on release 570305.
- On Wednesday, 27th April:
- The RC channel regions already on release 570936 (comprising under-the-hood improvements and fixes for some crash modes) will be restarted without any deployment.
- Those RC channel regions on simulator version 570305 will be updated to either release 570936 (above) or release 571166, which includes:
- A new LSL function llGetVisualParams(). Returns a list of avatar appearance details for a given agent.
- New options for llGetParcelDetails(): PARCEL_DETAILS_LANDING_POINT, PARCEL_DETAILS_LANDING_LOOKAT, PARCEL_DETAILS_TP_ROUTING, PARCEL_DETAILS_FLAGS, PARCEL_DETAILS_SCRIPT_DANGER.
- New options for llGetObjectDetails(): OBJECT_MATERIAL, OBJECT_MASS, OBJECT_TEXT, OBJECT_REZ_TIME, OBJECT_LINK_NUMBER, OBJECT_SCALE, OBJECT_TEXT_COLOR, OBJECT_TEXT_ALPHA.
- New options for llGetEnv(): “agent_limit_max”, “agent_reserved”, “agent_unreserved”.
Available Official Viewers
To Tuesday, April 26th:
- The Makgeolli Maintenance RC viewer (Maintenance M) viewer, version 6.5.5.570983 was released.
- MFA RC viewer, updated to version 6.5.5.571282, bringing it to parity with the current release viewer.
The remaining official viewers are as follows:
- Release viewer: version version 6.5.4.570575 – formerly the Lao-Lao Maintenance RC viewer, promoted Monday, April 18 – No change.
- Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself).
- Performance Improvements RC viewer version 6.6.0.570163, dated April 4, issued April 14(?).
- Project viewers:
- Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.5.4.569531, March 18.
- Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.5.2.566858, dated January 5, issued after January 10.
- Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020.
- Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.
In Brief
- The fixes for off-line Group and Friend invites should be going to an RC update in week #18. This will likely be on a dedicated RC channel.
- BUG-4245 “Feature Request: Prim property for blocking client-side interpolation (positioning, rotating or scaling) plus LSL constants for llGetStatus() & llSetStatus()” has been on the books for a while, and have now been re-opened for further consideration.
- The majority of the meeting revolved around building efficiency, textures, scalable vector graphics (SVGs), object faces.
- Mostly general discussions on possible options and requested features (e.g. BUG-230904). Please refer to the video below.