Rounding-out the year with Seanchai Library in Second Life

It’s time to highlight another week of storytelling in Voice by the staff and volunteers at the Seanchai Library. As always, all times SLT, and events are held at the Library’s home in Nowhereville, unless otherwise indicated. Note that the schedule below may be subject to change during the week, please refer to the Seanchai Library website for the latest information through the week.

Sunday, December 26th, Noon: It’s a Wonderful Life

At the Seanchai Winter Holiday setting.

There can be few unfamiliar with Frank Capra’s 1946 American Christmas fantasy film It’s a Wonderful Life, starring James Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore, and based on the 1943 self-published short story, The Greatest Gift (in turn somewhat based on Charles Dickens novella, A Christmas Carol, published a century earlier).

While now considered one of the greatest films of all time, when it was released, the film didn’t fair too well; it received mixed critical reviews and under-performed at the box office, failing even to break even. This prompted some studios to see Capra as a director / producer who had lost his touch, something added to when the film achieved just one Oscar out of its five nominations – and that for Technical Achievement. It was only after the decision was made to put the film into the public domain, allowing it to be broadcast without licensing or royalty fees, that it gained the recognition it rightly deserves.

Telling the story of George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, in order to help others in his community, and whose thoughts of suicide on Christmas Eve brings about the intervention of his guardian angel, Clarence Odbody (Henry Travers), who in turn takes on the role of a kind of latter-day Ghost of Christmases Past, Present, and Future, It’s a Wonderful Life is genuinely a feel-good, timeless classic one can watch again and again.

It’s also a story that translates well into a radio production. So why not share it with the Seanchai team of Corwyn Allen, Gloriana Maertens, Elrik Merlin, Kayden Oconnell, and Caledonia Skytower?

Monday, December 27th, 19:00: Touching Faith

Gyro Muggins reads a sci-fi adventure story.

Tuesday, December 28th, 12:00 Noon: Russell Eponym

With music, and poetry in Ceiluradh Glen.

Wednesday, December 29th 19:00 Adventures from Terry Pratchett’s Hogfather

Susan had never hung up a stocking . She’d never put a tooth under her pillow in the serious expectation that a dentally inclined fairy would turn up. It wasn’t that her parents didn’t believe in such things. They didn’t need to believe in them. They know they existed. They just wished they didn’t.

There are those who believe and those who don’t. Through the ages, superstition has had its uses; nowhere more so than in the Discworld where it’s helped to maintain the status quo. Anything that undermines superstition has to be viewed with some caution.

There may be consequences, particularly on the last night of the year when the time is turning. When those consequences turn out to be the end of the world, you need to be prepared. You might even want more standing between you and oblivion than a mere slip of a girl – even if she has looked Death in the face on numerous occasions.

Caledonia Skytower read selection from the 20th book in Pratchett’s Discworld series at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday setting.

Thursday, December 30th, 19:00: Seasonal Ghost Stories

Live at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday setting.

Friday, December 31st, 18:00: New Year’s Eve Skating Party

With DJ Caledonia Skytower at Seanchai’s Winter Holiday skating pond.