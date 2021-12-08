2021 SUG meeting week #49 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the meeting; where there is something to report, the video should be referred to should full details of the meeting wish to be reviewed.

Server Deployments

See the server deployment thread for further updates.

On Tuesday, December 7th, all simulators on the SLS Main channel were restarted to refresh them – no actual deployment was made.

On Wednesday, December 7th, two of the RC channels will receive a simulator update to allow for the upcoming change to off-line Group Notice receipt via e-mail. See: Lab announces change to e-mail preferences for Group notices for more).

Available Viewers

This list reflects those viewers available via Linden Lab.

Release viewer: version version 6.5.0.565607, formerly the Maintenance RC and dated November 10, promoted November 15 – this viewer now contains a fix for the media issues caused by the Apple Notarisation viewer.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): The Tracy Integration RC viewer version 6.4.23.563771 (dated Friday, November 5) issued Tuesday, November 9. 360 Snapshot RC viewer, version 6.5.0.564863, issued October 21. Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.23.562623, dated September 17, issued September 20.

Project viewers: Performance Improvements project viewer updated to version 6.4.24.565672 (dated November 17) November 22. Performance Floater project viewer, version 6.4.23.562625, issued September 2. Mesh Optimizer project viewer, version 6.4.23.562614, issued September 1. Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26, 2020. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019.



Log-in Issues

As a result of a recent log-in server update, people experienced issues with scripted agent (bot) log-ins (see BUG-231530). and those with a double space in their user name. This updates should now have been rolled back, hopefully resolving the issues. Commenting on the situation, Mazidox Linden noted:

We’re updating the login hosts. We regularly deploy updates to most of Second Life’s service hosts. This one had some issues we weren’t able to find on Aditi [when testing the simulator code].

In addressing why the issue was allowed to “roll” for 24 hours, he added:

We needed the data that was being generated from the new login hosts.

libopenmetaverse Support Deprecation

Simon Linden had two items of news for those using libopenmetaverse for scripted agent operations:

Going forward, libopenmetaverse is no longer going to be supported, and will be replaced by libremetaverse.

Those using scripted agents should therefore switch to libremetaverse why building Python-driven bots.

Whilst engaged in some LSL scripting work, Rider Linden encountered something which he is trying to determine how best to address:

I’ve been making heavy use of llList2ListStrided and I’ve noticed that in order to get something other than the first element in each stride you need to delete everything before the item you want. This leads to lots of calls that look like this: llList2ListStrided(llDeleteSubList(src, 0, 0), 0, -1, 3) Which is downright ugly. The question is would correcting the start parameter be the way to go or a new function (and perhaps throwing in a sort that lets you pick which column in the span to sort on).

Out of concern for content breakage with with way the function is currently used, the favour shown by those at the meeting was to have a new function that could be used going forward.