2021 SUG meeting week #34 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the discussion where there is something to report.

Server Deployments

Please refer to the server deployment thread for updates.

There were no deployments to the SLS Main channel on Tuesday, August 24th, leaving the simulator version at 562252.

On Wednesday, August 25th, all SLS RC channels should be updated to simulator version 2021-08-19.563028. This will see all simhosts on these channels receive the changes intended to improve simulator performance first made with deployment 561609. In addition the simulators on these channels will have fixes for BUG-231064 “The changes to llUnsit() that allow experience use are not working” and an update to ensure llChar() now properly returns the Unicode Replacement Character (�) for all out of range, even if the input value is negative.

HTTP Out Proxies Oopsie

Tuesday, August 24th did see a back-end update, which those using objects using HTTP may have noticed, with their URL becoming invalid. Monty Linden described the situation thus:

This morning at 09: 00 SLT, I started a deploy of the new http-out proxies. Within the first minute, the whole thing had gone badly. [We] Ended up with a resource conflict and AWS rolled back, as is its habit. Unfortunately, a small load balancer change was already in play. For reasons known and unknown, LB rollback often is a bit rough and traffic out the edge was impacted. [The issue] took about 5-10 minutes to clear. I will try that again after some tool fixes, and hopefully avoid the disruption. Sincerest apologies for the service interruption.

SL Viewer

The Happy Hour Maintenance 2 viewer, version 6.4.23.562602, was released on Monday, August 23rd (viewer dated August 20th). This viewer includes a range of fixes, including crash fixes and EEP improvements. This viewer also sees the viewer toolchain updated to C++17.

All other official viewers remain as follows:

Release viewer: version version 6.4.22.561752, formerly the CEF Update RC viewer, issued July 24 and promoted August 10 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts: Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.22.561873, issued August 9. Grappa Maintenance RC, version 6.4.22.561850, issued July 29.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360° Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



In Brief

Some have been a little confused over grid-wide Experiences. .At the meeting, it was repeated that such Experiences are the preserve of Linden Lab only; there are no plans in the works to make user-created Experiences grid-wide.

Some have reported traffic count issues for their regions. LL have noted there was a problem “a few weeks ago”, but it should have been resolved. Anyone finding their region is not reporting traffic correctly should file a bug report.

The adjustment to resolve the issue of Mainland regions looking excessively dark under certain EEP lighting (e.g. when shadows are enabled in the viewer) is across all regions, as previously reported in these update, but the switch to enable it has yet to be thrown.