2021 SUG meeting week #33 summary

The following notes were taken from the Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 Simulator User Group (SUG) meeting. The meeting was recorded by Pantera Północy, and the video is embedded at the end of this summary. Note this summary focuses on the key points of the discussion where there is something to report.

Server Deployments

There are no planned deployments for week #33, with Mazidox Linden leaving the following note in the deployment thread:

There are no rolls planned for the week of August 16th. We’re looking at possibly rolling out our performance optimizing configuration changes to all RCs next week and putting a new maintenance release on RCs that are already optimized, but we need some more time to gather and parse the relevant data, plus testing the Maintenance release.

SL Viewer

There have been no official viewer updates to mark the start of the week, leaving the current crop as follows:

Release viewer: version version 6.4.22.561752, formerly the CEF Update RC viewer, issued July 24 and promoted August 10 – NEW.

Release channel cohorts (please see my notes on manually installing RC viewer versions if you wish to install any release candidate(s) yourself): Simplified Cache RC viewer, version 6.4.22.561873, issued August 9. Grappa Maintenance RC, version 6.4.22.561850, issued July 29.

Project viewers: Legacy Profiles viewer, version 6.4.11.550519, dated October 26. Copy / Paste viewer, version 6.3.5.533365, dated December 9, 2019. Project Muscadine (Animesh follow-on) project viewer, version 6.4.0.532999, dated November 22, 2019. 360° Snapshot project viewer, version 6.2.4.529111, dated July 16, 2019.



360° Snapshot Viewer

As I’ve reported through both my Content Creation User Group and TPV Developer Meeting updates, work has resumed on the 360° Snapshot viewer. This takes a total of 6 images (four around your camera position and one looking down and one looking up), which are then stitched together into a 360° image that can be used on various platforms. Part of the work has involved in getting the viewer able to take these shots has involved making simulator-side changes to ensure that objects not in your direct field of view at the time the snapshot is initiated (e.g. behind your camera) will be rendered correctly when all of the images are captured by the viewer.

This work, as well as updates to the viewer, has now reached a point where Alexa Linden has been out and about testing the viewer, and you can see the results of her trials on Flickr (be sure to click on the images to engage Flickr’s 360° playback). There is no data on when the updated project viewer will be publicly available but it will apparently it will be “Real Soon Now”.

In Brief

The code for controlling the data one what the viewer needs to render is called the Interest List. There have been some issues with this code, and further work to improve it is planned, but has not climbed sufficiently up the priority list to gain attention as yet.

The “2 second delay” rezzing bug continues to be an issue, particularly in combat-related regions where weapons require projectile rezzing. In encountering the issue, users have noted the following: Restarting a region can eliminate / reduce the impact of the bug for around a 24-hour period before it starts to be a problem once more. The more scripts within a newly-rezzed object, the longer the delay in rezzing.



I’m fairly certain that something is not getting released correctly. It is a matter of hunting it down and see what’s holding onto that memory. – Rider Linden

BUG-229301 “Maximum Memory allowable by scripts not being reset until teleport or relog” – this also continues to be a problem, and it has been observed that temp attachments suffer the same issue with recently recompiled scripts: the script memory on the avatar increases when the temp object is attached, but does not go down after the object is removed and no longer exists, although a region crossing or teleport will correct the memory.

Some using external services are still seeing 5xx errors with HTTP-out messaging. Those experiencing them appear to find them more an annoyance than a show-stopper.